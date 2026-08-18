NCSC Asks Visva-Bharati VC To Appear In Person On August 20 Over Recruitment Irregularities
An applicant for the post of assistant registrar filed a complaint with the commission alleging that reservation norms were not followed, reports Abhishek Dutta Roy.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Bolpur: Following allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday summoned the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Prabir Kumar Ghosh, to appear in person in New Delhi on August 20 at 2 pm.
It is alleged that the recruitment for the post of assistant registrar was not conducted in accordance with the official notification. The applicant, Liton Biswas of North 24 Parganas, lodged a formal complaint with the NCSC.
A recruitment notification was published for several key positions at Visva-Bharati, including junior engineer, assistant registrar, estate officer, and librarian. Among these, the post of assistant registrar was reserved for the Scheduled Caste category.
When Sukhendu Majumdar was appointed to the post on July 8, allegations of gross irregularities in the recruitment surfaced. It was alleged that reservation norms were not adhered to and the university authorities attempted to favour a specific candidate.
Biswas, who is the headmaster of a school in Madhyamgram, alleged a lack of transparency in the recruitment process. "Visva-Bharati authorities failed to publish the marks from the written and oral examinations or the final merit list. I lodged a complaint due to these irregularities. I hope justice will be served," he added.
Based on his complaint, the NCSC had sought an explanation from the secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education on the matter on June 30.
Visva-Bharati sources said Ghosh left for Delhi immediately following the directive of the NCSC. However, no official from the university is willing to comment on the matter.
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