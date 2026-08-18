ETV Bharat / state

NCSC Asks Visva-Bharati VC To Appear In Person On August 20 Over Recruitment Irregularities

Bolpur: Following allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday summoned the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Prabir Kumar Ghosh, to appear in person in New Delhi on August 20 at 2 pm.

It is alleged that the recruitment for the post of assistant registrar was not conducted in accordance with the official notification. The applicant, Liton Biswas of North 24 Parganas, lodged a formal complaint with the NCSC.

A recruitment notification was published for several key positions at Visva-Bharati, including junior engineer, assistant registrar, estate officer, and librarian. Among these, the post of assistant registrar was reserved for the Scheduled Caste category.

When Sukhendu Majumdar was appointed to the post on July 8, allegations of gross irregularities in the recruitment surfaced. It was alleged that reservation norms were not adhered to and the university authorities attempted to favour a specific candidate.