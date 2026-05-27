NCRTC Adds 10 More Namo Bharat Trips Between Sarai Kale Khan And Meerut South During Peak Hours
The latest increase comes on top of the eight extra trips introduced by NCRTC last week, taking the total number of additional services to 18.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has increased the frequency of Namo Bharat train services on the Delhi-Meerut corridor in response to rising passenger demand. Ten additional trips have now been added between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South during peak hours.
The latest increase comes on top of the eight extra trips introduced by NCRTC last week, taking the total number of additional services to 18. The move is to offer greater convenience to daily commuters, reduce waiting time, and ensure a smoother travel experience.
According to the revised timetable, 10 extra trips will operate during the morning peak hours between 7:00 am and 11:30 am, while eight additional trips will run in the evening between 5:00 pm and 8:30 pm.
The increased train frequency is expected to improve seat availability, shorten waiting time, and make travel more comfortable for passengers. Daily office-goers, students, and regular commuters are expected to benefit the most from the enhanced services.
NCRTC Chief Public Relations Officer Puneet Vats said passenger numbers on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor have been steadily increasing, with nearly one lakh commuters using the service every day.
“The growing preference for Namo Bharat shows public trust in this fast, reliable, safe and comfortable regional transport system,” he said. The expansion also aligns with the Prime Minister’s recent appeal to encourage greater use of public transport. With temperatures touching around 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, the fully air-conditioned Namo Bharat trains have become an important travel option.
NCRTC said the service not only helps ease road congestion but also encourages people to shift from private vehicles to a more efficient and environmentally friendly public transport system. Passenger convenience has remained a prime priority for the corporation since the project began, it added.
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