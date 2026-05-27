ETV Bharat / state

NCRTC Adds 10 More Namo Bharat Trips Between Sarai Kale Khan And Meerut South During Peak Hours

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has increased the frequency of Namo Bharat train services on the Delhi-Meerut corridor in response to rising passenger demand. Ten additional trips have now been added between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South during peak hours.

The latest increase comes on top of the eight extra trips introduced by NCRTC last week, taking the total number of additional services to 18. The move is to offer greater convenience to daily commuters, reduce waiting time, and ensure a smoother travel experience.

According to the revised timetable, 10 extra trips will operate during the morning peak hours between 7:00 am and 11:30 am, while eight additional trips will run in the evening between 5:00 pm and 8:30 pm.

The increased train frequency is expected to improve seat availability, shorten waiting time, and make travel more comfortable for passengers. Daily office-goers, students, and regular commuters are expected to benefit the most from the enhanced services.