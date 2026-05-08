Telangana Saw Highest Crime Rate Against Women And Children In 2024: NCRB
The report also highlighted a sharp rise in cybercrime, economic offences, human trafficking, and betting-related cases in Telangana
Published : May 8, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana recorded the highest crime rate against women and children in the country in 2024, reveals the latest National Crime Records Bureau report released on Thursday.
The report also highlighted a sharp rise in cybercrime, economic offences, human trafficking, and betting-related cases in Telangana.
Telangana also ranked second in cases related to filming nude visuals of women and children. Out of 1,669 such cases registered nationwide, Maharashtra recorded 248 cases, Telangana 229 and West Bengal 228.
Telangana also ranked fourth nationally in crimes against senior citizens with 2,907 cases, seventh in atrocities against Scheduled Castes with 2,059 cases, and third in atrocities against Scheduled Tribes with 658 cases.
According to the NCRB report, Telangana recorded a crime rate of 61.2 against women and children per one lakh population, far above the national average of 24.9.
The figure indicates that crimes were reported against 61.2 women and children for every 100,000 population in the category.
The report also states that Telangana registered a total of 1,90,704 FIRs in 2024, resulting in an overall crime rate of 497.7, which is significantly higher than the national average of 237.4.
Similarly, Telangana recorded the highest number of cybercrime cases in the country at 27,230. The state had recorded 18,236 cybercrime cases the previous year and ranked second at that time, indicating a substantial rise in online offences.
The NCRB report also stated that Telangana recorded the highest number of human trafficking cases nationwide, with 423 cases registered during 2024.
Maharashtra followed with 337 cases, while Andhra Pradesh recorded 159 cases.
The police have arrested 1,212 persons in connection with trafficking-related offences in Telangana, while charges were framed against 1,010 accused persons, says the report.
The state ranked second nationally in stalking cases involving women, registering 1,233 cases. Maharashtra recorded the highest number at 1,309 cases.
The report also highlighted Telangana’s leading position in economic crimes.
The state registered 39,127 economic offence cases in 2024, the highest in the country.
Telangana also recorded the highest economic crime rate at 102.1, compared to the national average of 15.3.
Betting-related offences were also significantly high in the two Telugu-speaking states. Out of 138 betting cases registered nationwide, Telangana accounted for 51 cases, while Andhra Pradesh recorded 37.
On organised crime, Andhra Pradesh topped the country with 343 cases, while Telangana recorded 57 cases out of the nationwide total of 693 cases.
The NCRB report also noted that Telangana ranked first in cash seizures by police.
Out of the Rs 8.67 crore seized nationwide, Telangana police alone seized Rs 3.37 crore.
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