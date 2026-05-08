ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Saw Highest Crime Rate Against Women And Children In 2024: NCRB

NCRB report for year 2024 highlights sharp rise in crimes against women and children ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded the highest crime rate against women and children in the country in 2024, reveals the latest National Crime Records Bureau report released on Thursday.

The report also highlighted a sharp rise in cybercrime, economic offences, human trafficking, and betting-related cases in Telangana.

Telangana also ranked second in cases related to filming nude visuals of women and children. Out of 1,669 such cases registered nationwide, Maharashtra recorded 248 cases, Telangana 229 and West Bengal 228.

Telangana also ranked fourth nationally in crimes against senior citizens with 2,907 cases, seventh in atrocities against Scheduled Castes with 2,059 cases, and third in atrocities against Scheduled Tribes with 658 cases.

According to the NCRB report, Telangana recorded a crime rate of 61.2 against women and children per one lakh population, far above the national average of 24.9.

The figure indicates that crimes were reported against 61.2 women and children for every 100,000 population in the category.

The report also states that Telangana registered a total of 1,90,704 FIRs in 2024, resulting in an overall crime rate of 497.7, which is significantly higher than the national average of 237.4.

Similarly, Telangana recorded the highest number of cybercrime cases in the country at 27,230. The state had recorded 18,236 cybercrime cases the previous year and ranked second at that time, indicating a substantial rise in online offences.

The NCRB report also stated that Telangana recorded the highest number of human trafficking cases nationwide, with 423 cases registered during 2024.

Maharashtra followed with 337 cases, while Andhra Pradesh recorded 159 cases.