ETV Bharat / state

NCPI Likely To Be Invited To All-Party Meet; Sudip Bandyopadhyay To Be Floor Leader

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who have left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), are likely to be the floor leader and chief whip respectively of the little-known outfit, which is expected to be called for an all-party meeting to be held ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The two MPs from West Bengal, who revolted against the TMC leadership along with 18 other parliamentarians last month and subsequently announced that they had joined the NCPI, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and discussed with him seating arrangements for the party's 20 MPs in the Lower House, sources said.

During their meeting with the speaker, the NCPI leaders also discussed the allotment of a party office in the new Parliament building, the sources added.

The MPs who have switched to the NCPI have informed Birla that they have designated Bandyopadhyay as their floor leader, Satabdi Roy as the deputy leader and Ghosh Dastidar as the chief whip.

The meeting comes ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20 and amid the process of according parliamentary recognition to the NCPI as a constituent in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NCPI has been asked to submit a party resolution extending support to the NDA and the Narendra Modi government, the sources said. Bandyopadhyay also met Home Minister Amit Shah recently, they said.