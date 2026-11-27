ETV Bharat / state

Special Session Of Parliament: NCP (SP) Whip Directs Party MPs To Remain Present In Lok Sabha From Nov 30

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) issued a whip on Friday directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the Lok Sabha from 30th November to 4th December, 2026, during the upcoming special session of Parliament.

The three-line whip issued by the party's chief, Amol Kolhe, said, "As very important business will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30th November to Friday, December 4th 2026, all members of the Lok Sabha of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar are requested to kindly remain present without fail and support the Party's stand."

The whip comes amid the buzz that the party may support the government on the delimitation bill. NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule has maintained that her party, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, may consider the proposal if the number of seats in all states is increased by a uniform 50 per cent.

Sule has also said that her party will hold discussions on the issue with the Opposition INDIA bloc once the bill is presented.

"Let the bill be introduced first; let us have the full bill in our hands. Once we have it, we can discuss it, and perhaps it will turn out to be a good one," Sule said, adding that the ruling party and the opposition have worked together on several occasions in view of national interest.