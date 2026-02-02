ETV Bharat / state

NCP Leaders Demand Sunetra Pawar Be Made National President After Ajit Pawar's Death

Pune: Two days after Sunetra Pawar took the oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, over 30 office bearers from various Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) cells sent a letter to working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare, demanding that Sunetra be appointed as national president, a position previously held by her late husband, Ajit Pawar.

Their letter also came a day after Praful Patel denied reports indicating he had been appointed as the NCP chief. He said the reports were baseless and stressed that the NCP is a democratic organisation where such major decisions are taken after consultations with senior leaders, MLAs, office bearers, and party workers. The letter states that Ajit Pawar’s death has deeply saddened the party.

"The demise of Ajitdada Pawar, the pillar and visionary leader of the NCP, has cast a great shadow on the party. In these difficult times, the party needs a strong, restrained and united leadership. Sunetra Ajit Pawar has proven her commitment to the party and Maharashtra by accepting the responsibility of the post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state in very adverse circumstances," the letter said.

"Considering her experience, loyalty to the party and affection for the workers, we, the regional presidents of all the NCP cells, firmly believe that she is suitable in every way for the post of National President of the NCP," it added.

"Therefore, we, the presidents and office bearers of various cells of the NCP, unanimously make a humble but firm demand that Sunetra Ajit Pawar's be appointed as the National President. We hope you will consider this request positively," the letter further said.