ETV Bharat / state

NCP Leader Supriya Sule Escapes Unhurt After Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

"While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving," she wrote on X.

Pune: NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Saturday said her car was dashed by another vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, but she and those travelling with her were safe.

"Thankfully, everyone is safe," the Baramati MP added. The incident was a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligent driving can put lives at risk, Sule said, appealing to motorists to wear seat belts, remain alert and follow responsible driving practices to make highways safer for all.

Reacting to the incident, Sunil Mane, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), said, “An incident strikingly similar to the alleged sabotage attempt against Ajit Pawar has now occurred involving MP Supriya Sule; a vehicle bearing a Gujarat registration number rammed into her car”.

“Supriya Sule is a prominent national leader. The fact that such an incident has befallen her raises suspicions. The State Government must conduct a thorough investigation into this matter,” he added.

Meanwhile,on May 1, Supriya Sule, while travelling from Mumbai to Pune via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, had to contend with a massive traffic jam. The 'Missing Link' project was inaugurated on that very day. However, due to severe traffic congestion on the Khandala Ghat section on the day of the inauguration, commuters had to endure immense inconvenience. MP Supriya Sule's vehicle also got stuck in this traffic jam. She subsequently expressed her displeasure over this incident.