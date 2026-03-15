ETV Bharat / state

NCERT Books Worth Crores Seized From Warehouse In Uttarakhand's Rudrapur

Rudrapur: NCERT books worth crores or rupees were seized from a warehouse at Kiratpur in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur.

The NCERT and the Directorate of Education have been informed of the seizure. A team from NCERT is expected to arrive in Rudrapur on Monday, said police.

A joint team of the local administration, Education department, and police raided the warehouse from where the books valued at Rs 3 to 4 crore were recovered. Nobody was present in the warehouse during the raid, said police.

Late on Saturday night, police received information that NCERT books were being transported in trucks from the warehouse in Kiratpur. Police officer Manoj Raturi informed his seniors of the matter. While District Education Officer Harendra Mishra arrived at the police station in Kiratpur, since no administration officials were present, a raid could not be conducted at the warehouse. However, a police team kept a watch on the warehouse.