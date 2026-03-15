NCERT Books Worth Crores Seized From Warehouse In Uttarakhand's Rudrapur
Probe is on to ascertain from where the books were procured and where they were supposed to be sent.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Rudrapur: NCERT books worth crores or rupees were seized from a warehouse at Kiratpur in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur.
The NCERT and the Directorate of Education have been informed of the seizure. A team from NCERT is expected to arrive in Rudrapur on Monday, said police.
A joint team of the local administration, Education department, and police raided the warehouse from where the books valued at Rs 3 to 4 crore were recovered. Nobody was present in the warehouse during the raid, said police.
Late on Saturday night, police received information that NCERT books were being transported in trucks from the warehouse in Kiratpur. Police officer Manoj Raturi informed his seniors of the matter. While District Education Officer Harendra Mishra arrived at the police station in Kiratpur, since no administration officials were present, a raid could not be conducted at the warehouse. However, a police team kept a watch on the warehouse.
On Sunday morning, a team led by Tehsildar Dinesh Kutaula arrived at the spot following which the warehouse was unlocked. The officials, on entering the warehouse found thousands of books and a truck in the warehouse. Police said efforts were underway to illegally transport the books by raising false bills.
"Efforts are on to determine where the books were brought from and where they were to be sent. Some samples of the books have also been taken for testing," said Mishra.
He said only three printers have been authorized by the state government to print NCERT books. "These include Raj Enterprises, Deepak Printers, and Aaj Tak Printers in Mathura. No other organization or individual is permitted to print NCERT books," Mishra informed.
Also Read
More Than 4,000 Pirated NCERT Books Seized In Delhi; One Arrested