NCB Uncovers Twin Cross-Border Drug Routes Into JK; Over 6.90 Kg Heroin Seized In A Month
The Pakistan-based routes through north Kashmir's Uri sector and Punjab, have emerged as key conduits for the movement of heroin into Jammu and Kashmir
By PTI
Published : September 5, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Jammu: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigations have exposed two key heroin trafficking routes from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir, with four major interceptions in the Jammu division over the past month resulting in the seizure of more than 6.90 kg of heroin, an official said on Saturday.
The routes -- one directly from Pakistan through north Kashmir's Uri sector and the other via Punjab -- have emerged as key conduits for movement of heroin into Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman of NCB's Jammu zonal unit said.
He said interception of four heroin consignments in the Jammu division within about a month, along with a linked follow-up recovery in Punjab, the NCB has seized a cumulative 6.920 kg of Heroin.
Significantly, the spokesman said two of these operations were conducted inside drug-affected ‘bastis’ (slums), taking enforcement action directly into vulnerable pockets being exploited for drug trafficking.
In the latest operation on September 3, NCB intercepted a passenger bus near New Bus Stand, Samba, and recovered 522 grams of Heroin from Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora village of Pulwama.
NCB immediately pursued the backward linkage of the consignment, and the trail led to Ludhiana, Punjab, where a separate follow-up operation resulted in the recovery of another 197 grams of Heroin, the spokesman said.
He said the linked Samba–Ludhiana operation has thus resulted in the seizure of 719 grams of Heroin so far, while further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons connected with the supply, transportation and intended distribution of the consignment.
The Punjab trail comes close on the heels of another major NCB Jammu operation involving seizure of 5.160 kg of Heroin from Punjtirthi area of the city.
Investigation in that case indicated that the consignment had originated from Pakistan and entered J&K through the Uri sector. NCB pursued the trail beyond the point of seizure up to Leh, where the alleged supplier was apprehended, the spokesman said.
He said the two investigations have therefore exposed two different supply channels feeding Heroin into the region—one originating across the Pakistan border and another operating through the Punjab–J&K corridor.
As part of the same sustained offensive, he said NCB conducted two separate operations inside drug-affected ‘bastis’ in the Jammu and Samba districts, recovering 438 grams and 603 grams of Heroin respectively.
Together with the 5.160 kg Jammu seizure and the latest 522 gram Samba seizure followed by the 197 gram Ludhiana recovery, the operations have resulted in a cumulative seizure of 6.920 kg of Heroin, the spokesman said. He said NCB’s strategy is focused not merely on intercepting drugs or apprehending carriers.
"Every consignment is being pursued backwards towards its source, forwards towards its intended recipients and through its financial trail, with the objective of identifying and dismantling the entire trafficking chain. The Pakistan–Uri trail pursued up to Leh, and the latest Samba trail pursued backwards into Ludhiana demonstrate this approach," the spokesman said.
He said further investigation is underway to identify the source, intended recipients, financiers and other associates of these networks and to trace their wider interstate and cross-border linkages. NCB appeals to the public to join the fight against drug trafficking.
"Any information relating to the sale, storage, transportation or trafficking of narcotic drugs may be shared on the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline — 1933. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential," the spokesman said.