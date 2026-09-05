ETV Bharat / state

NCB Uncovers Twin Cross-Border Drug Routes Into JK; Over 6.90 Kg Heroin Seized In A Month

Jammu: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigations have exposed two key heroin trafficking routes from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir, with four major interceptions in the Jammu division over the past month resulting in the seizure of more than 6.90 kg of heroin, an official said on Saturday.

The routes -- one directly from Pakistan through north Kashmir's Uri sector and the other via Punjab -- have emerged as key conduits for movement of heroin into Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman of NCB's Jammu zonal unit said.

He said interception of four heroin consignments in the Jammu division within about a month, along with a linked follow-up recovery in Punjab, the NCB has seized a cumulative 6.920 kg of Heroin.

Significantly, the spokesman said two of these operations were conducted inside drug-affected ‘bastis’ (slums), taking enforcement action directly into vulnerable pockets being exploited for drug trafficking.

In the latest operation on September 3, NCB intercepted a passenger bus near New Bus Stand, Samba, and recovered 522 grams of Heroin from Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora village of Pulwama.

NCB immediately pursued the backward linkage of the consignment, and the trail led to Ludhiana, Punjab, where a separate follow-up operation resulted in the recovery of another 197 grams of Heroin, the spokesman said.

He said the linked Samba–Ludhiana operation has thus resulted in the seizure of 719 grams of Heroin so far, while further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons connected with the supply, transportation and intended distribution of the consignment.

The Punjab trail comes close on the heels of another major NCB Jammu operation involving seizure of 5.160 kg of Heroin from Punjtirthi area of the city.