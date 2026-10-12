NCB Seizes 54 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 43 Crore in Manipur, Two Arrested
Former CM N Biren Singh said the consignment reportedly originated in Myanmar and was concealed in specially fabricated cavities inside fuel tanks to evade detection.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Tezpur: The Guwahati branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday seized 53.937 kg of methamphetamine, also referred to as WY tablets, worth an estimated Rs 43 crore, and arrested two people from Bishnupur district of Manipur, officials said.
Appreciating the NCB for the seizure, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the growing threat posed by cross-border drug trafficking in the region.
In a post on his X handle, Singh said the consignment reportedly originated in Myanmar and was concealed in specially fabricated cavities inside fuel tanks to evade detection. Describing the seizure as a serious threat to the region's youth and national security, Singh stressed the need for a thorough investigation to identify and dismantle the entire trafficking network.
"The investigation must continue relentlessly to identify & dismantle the suppliers, receivers, financiers, transporters & all associates involved. This fight against drugs cannot be half-hearted. It must remain uncompromising. Only sustained, coordinated efforts across states & agencies can protect the future of our people and safeguard our region from the scourge of narco-terrorism," he added to the post.
I appreciate the NCB Guwahati for the successful operation that led to the seizure of 53.937 kg of methamphetamine/WY tablets worth Rs 43 crore & the arrest of two persons from Bishnupur, Manipur. The consignment, reportedly originating from Myanmar & concealed in specially fabricated cavities inside the fuel tanks, once again exposes the dangerous cross-border narcotics networks operating through our region. This is a grave threat to our youths & national security. The investigation must continue relentlessly to identify & dismantle the suppliers, receivers, financiers, transporters & all associates involved. This fight against drugs cannot be half-hearted. It must remain uncompromising. Only sustained, coordinated efforts across states & agencies can protect the future of our people and safeguard our region from the scourge of narco-terrorism. @NCBGuwahati https://t.co/LtDDi0AWrP— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 11, 2026
On Sunday, a team of Commando (CDO)-Imphal East conducted an anti-narcotics operation at Hatta JNIMS Road under Porompat police station and arrested one person, identified as Md. Amzad Khan alias Mumu (29) of Kwakta Tera Khong Maning under Bishnupur District, from his rented residence.
Two plastic bottles containing approximately 62 grams of suspected heroin, four packets of narcotics powder and six Tramadol capsules were seized from the accused, police said.
On 11/10/2026, based on reliable intelligence, a team of CDO-Imphal East conducted an anti-narcotics operation at Hatta JNIMS Road under Porompat-PS, near Muslim Girls’ Hostel, and arrested one Md. Amzad Khan @ Mumu (29 yrs), R/o Kwakta Tera Khong Maning, Bishnupur District, from his rented residence. *Seizures:* 1. 02 plastic bottles containing approx. 62 grams of suspected Heroin No. 4 powder 2. 06 Tramadol capsules The accused disclosed that he had procured the heroin from a drug supplier from Churachandpur, and was selling it to local drug users in and around Hatta, Imphal East.— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 12, 2026
The accused disclosed to the police that he had procured the heroin from a drug supplier from Churachandpur, and was selling it to local drug users in and around Hatta in Imphal East.
The seizures have once again drawn attention to concerns over the use of cross-border routes for narcotics smuggling into the region. Further investigation is expected to establish the identities of the members involved in the network and the intended destination of the seized consignment.
[With input from Pranab Kumar Das]
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