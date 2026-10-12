ETV Bharat / state

NCB Seizes 54 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 43 Crore in Manipur, Two Arrested

Tezpur : The Guwahati branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday seized 53.937 kg of methamphetamine, also referred to as WY tablets, worth an estimated Rs 43 crore, and arrested two people from Bishnupur district of Manipur, officials said.

Appreciating the NCB for the seizure, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the growing threat posed by cross-border drug trafficking in the region.

In a post on his X handle, Singh said the consignment reportedly originated in Myanmar and was concealed in specially fabricated cavities inside fuel tanks to evade detection. Describing the seizure as a serious threat to the region's youth and national security, Singh stressed the need for a thorough investigation to identify and dismantle the entire trafficking network.

"The investigation must continue relentlessly to identify & dismantle the suppliers, receivers, financiers, transporters & all associates involved. This fight against drugs cannot be half-hearted. It must remain uncompromising. Only sustained, coordinated efforts across states & agencies can protect the future of our people and safeguard our region from the scourge of narco-terrorism," he added to the post.

On Sunday, a team of Commando (CDO)-Imphal East conducted an anti-narcotics operation at Hatta JNIMS Road under Porompat police station and arrested one person, identified as Md. Amzad Khan alias Mumu (29) of Kwakta Tera Khong Maning under Bishnupur District, from his rented residence.