ETV Bharat / state

NCB Seizes 50 Kg Of Meth Precursor In Tamil Nadu; Three Arrested

Chennai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 50 kg of pseudoephedrine, a chemical precursor used in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, from a factory in Chennai and arrested three people in connection with the case.

The seizure was made during a search at MSAN Enterprises, a manufacturing unit producing plastic bottles and containers in Annai Indira Nagar, M K B Nagar, here on Thursday (November 12).

Acting on a tip-off about the alleged illegal storage of the chemical, officials of the NCB's Chennai Zonal Unit raided the premises and found 50 kg of pseudoephedrine packed in two sacks, each weighing approximately 25 kg.

The seized consignment is estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore in the international market, with the value of the chemical pegged at approximately ₹2 lakh per kg.

Three Chennai residents were arrested in connection with the seizure. Two of them are reportedly a father and son.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the chemical had been transported to Chennai from Hyderabad. Officials suspect that the consignment was intended to be smuggled abroad for use in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The NCB is also investigating possible links between the accused and international drug-trafficking networks allegedly operating from Chennai. Investigators are examining suspected routes used to smuggle precursor chemicals, including ephedrine and pseudoephedrine, to countries such as Australia and New Zealand.