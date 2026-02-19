ETV Bharat / state

NCB Detains Brazilian National With 4.7 Kg Cocaine At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru Rural: The National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials detained a Brazilian national at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 4.776 kg of cocaine worth Rs 23.88 crore in the international market in the baggage.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs on Tuesday, officials intercepted the flyer who had travelled from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Bengaluru via Doha in Qatar. The narcotics were hidden in a bag used by women. The cocaine, kept inside layers of cloth made of chemicals at the bottom of the bag, was found during the check-in process, officials informed.

The NCB officials have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused. "During examination of his checked-in baggage, officers recovered four women's handbags that had been specially modified with false walls and concealed bottom compartments. These cavities were found to contain multiple pieces of clothing fabric chemically infused with cocaine," the statement added.