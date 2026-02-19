NCB Detains Brazilian National With 4.7 Kg Cocaine At Bengaluru Airport
Officials informed that the cocaine, kept inside layers of cloth made of chemicals at the bottom of the bag, was found during the check-in process.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Bengaluru Rural: The National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials detained a Brazilian national at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru with 4.776 kg of cocaine worth Rs 23.88 crore in the international market in the baggage.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs on Tuesday, officials intercepted the flyer who had travelled from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Bengaluru via Doha in Qatar. The narcotics were hidden in a bag used by women. The cocaine, kept inside layers of cloth made of chemicals at the bottom of the bag, was found during the check-in process, officials informed.
The NCB officials have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused. "During examination of his checked-in baggage, officers recovered four women's handbags that had been specially modified with false walls and concealed bottom compartments. These cavities were found to contain multiple pieces of clothing fabric chemically infused with cocaine," the statement added.
🚨 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗶𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 🚨— NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) February 18, 2026
🔷 NCB seizes 4.776 kg of cocaine from the checked-in baggage of a Brazilian national.
🔷 The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market.… pic.twitter.com/dE9OKl5YWH
The accused has been detained for detailed questioning to ascertain the source, destination and wider conspiracy involved in the trafficking attempt, the NCB said, adding that necessary legal action under the provisions of the NDPS Act has been initiated.
Notably, customs officials arrested a passenger from Bangkok with drugs at the airport a few days ago and seized 9.7 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3.39 crore and charas worth Rs 4.7 lakh. The accused was taken into custody, and a case was registered under the NDPS Act, the officials informed.
Also Read