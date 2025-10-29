ETV Bharat / state

NCB Busts Drug Network, Arrests Dawood Aide In Goa

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Danish Chikna, a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and "kingpin" of a drug syndicate, from Goa, officials said on Wednesday. Danish Chikna alias Danish Merchant, who had been on the run, looked after operations of the drug network linked to Dawood's gang in the country, an official said.

The NCB has arrested Danish and three other persons and seized 1.341 kg of mephedrone from their possession, he said. Based on intelligence inputs, the NCB Mumbai on September 18 intercepted a person in Pune, from whom 502 gm of mephedrone was seized. In the immediate follow-up, 839 gm of the contraband was seized from another drug associate at the home of Danish and his wife in Mumbai, the official said.