NCB Arrests Myanmar National In Cross-Border Narco-Trafficking Case
Lalhmingsanga, a resident of Khawmawi village in Myanmar, is believed to be the main supplier in connection with a March 2025 case
By PTI
Published : April 11, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: A Myanmar national was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mizoram on Saturday as part of a probe into a cross-border drug trafficking network, officials said. Lalhmingsanga, a resident of Khawmawi village in Myanmar, is believed to be the "main supplier" in connection with a March 2025 case, where the federal anti-narcotics agency seized 48 kg of crystal meth (methamphetamine), a highly addictive synthetic drug.
This instance marks one of the largest quantities of narcotics trafficked into India from Myanmar, according to officials. The Myanmar national was arrested by the NCB's Aizawl field office following sustained surveillance, they said.
The drug network, officials said, operated between Myanmar and Mizoram, and even up to Delhi. Five persons, including two Myanmar nationals, were arrested in this connection from the national capital last year.
The investigation has exposed a well-organised syndicate engaged in smuggling and distribution of narcotics across international borders, posing a serious threat to national security and public health, officials said.
The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar international border is characterised by porous terrain and challenging geography and has long been exploited by drug traffickers. The NCB arrested 116 drug traffickers in 48 cases, along with the seizure of narcotics worth around Rs 664 crore, from the northeastern states during 2025.
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