ETV Bharat / state

NCB Arrests Myanmar National In Cross-Border Narco-Trafficking Case

New Delhi: A Myanmar national was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mizoram on Saturday as part of a probe into a cross-border drug trafficking network, officials said. Lalhmingsanga, a resident of Khawmawi village in Myanmar, is believed to be the "main supplier" in connection with a March 2025 case, where the federal anti-narcotics agency seized 48 kg of crystal meth (methamphetamine), a highly addictive synthetic drug.

This instance marks one of the largest quantities of narcotics trafficked into India from Myanmar, according to officials. The Myanmar national was arrested by the NCB's Aizawl field office following sustained surveillance, they said.

The drug network, officials said, operated between Myanmar and Mizoram, and even up to Delhi. Five persons, including two Myanmar nationals, were arrested in this connection from the national capital last year.