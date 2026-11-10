ETV Bharat / state

NAAC Director Apologises After KRV Protest Over Kannada Rajyotsava, Sacked Staff

Bengaluru: The Director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Prof. Ganesan Kannabiran, has apologised to leaders of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), Shivaramegowda faction, following a protest at the council's office in Nagarabhavi over the alleged discontinuation of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and the dismissal of more than 15 local contract employees.

The protest was held on Monday, with KRV accusing the NAAC administration of stopping its nearly two-decade-old tradition of celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava for the past two years.

Following the demonstration, Kannabiran reportedly spoke to KRV leaders over the phone, apologised and assured them that he would personally participate in the celebrations scheduled to be held on the NAAC premises on November 15.

Discrimination And Harassment

The protest followed complaints from employees who alleged that the institution had discontinued Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations during Kannabiran's tenure. They further claimed that more than 15 local contract workers were dismissed without adequate notice after raising objections to the decision.

The employees also alleged that Kannada-speaking staff members faced harassment at the workplace. The administration was accused of replacing a local security agency with a firm from outside Karnataka.

According to the complaints, an internal whistleblower had brought these issues to the attention of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kannada activist organisations.