ETV Bharat / state

NC To Protest In New Delhi For Restoration Of Jammu Kashmir Statehood

NC MLAs and MPs pose for a photo at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The day-long National Conference’s legislature party meeting on Wednesday decided to protest in New Delhi to press for restoration of statehood and constitutional rights.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a key meeting of MLAs and Member of Parliaments and independents who support the government. After they arrived at Abdullah residence in Gupkar Road at 10 am, he whisked them to Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar. The change in venue triggered speculation as the destination is away from public glare, almost 22 kilometers from the city centre.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of over eight hour long meeting, NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said they discussed political and developmental issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.