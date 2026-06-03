NC To Protest In New Delhi For Restoration Of Jammu Kashmir Statehood
The party's chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said restoration of statehood remains the party’s core and rightful demand.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Srinagar: The day-long National Conference’s legislature party meeting on Wednesday decided to protest in New Delhi to press for restoration of statehood and constitutional rights.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a key meeting of MLAs and Member of Parliaments and independents who support the government. After they arrived at Abdullah residence in Gupkar Road at 10 am, he whisked them to Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar. The change in venue triggered speculation as the destination is away from public glare, almost 22 kilometers from the city centre.
Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of over eight hour long meeting, NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said they discussed political and developmental issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.
“The National Conference has decided that on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, we will hold a protest in Delhi over the demand for restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees,” he said. Sadiq said restoration of statehood remains the party’s core and rightful demand saying “time has now come to seek back what has been taken away from us”.
He said the legislators raised several issues including liquor ban, drug abuse and developmental issues. The chief minister listened to them patiently, he said. During the review of the government’s 18 months, NC MLA Bashir Veeri said they decided to intensify efforts for restoration of statehood. He said the government will renew its focus on the reservation policy, employment and governance.
The closed-door huddle was held at a time when the government is facing mounting public and political pressure. The Opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has consistently cornered the ruling NC for softening its stance on core electoral promises including the restoration of special status under Article 370 and full statehood.
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