ETV Bharat / state

NC Pledges Liquor Ban In J&K, Backs LG's Anti-Drug Campaign

Srinagar: With alcohol consumption taking centre stage in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling National Conference (NC) has decided to discuss liquor prohibition in the legislative assembly, asserting its commitment to eradicating drugs and alcohol from the union territory.

The decision comes a day after the BJP staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

NC chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal said the government would ban alcohol in the region very soon. "It is a good thing that they (BJP) held a protest. Unfortunately, they were nowhere to be seen during the Governor's rule," he added.

Dismissing the BJP's demonstration as mere political theatrics, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar alleged that the opposition had "hired" a crowd for the protest. "It was not a genuine protest, but a gathering of hired individuals to raise slogans against the National Conference government. I would request the police that if such protests are repeated, participants should be checked to see if they are in an inebriated state. The protesters were clearly not in their senses, and the visuals corroborate that fact," Dar told ETV Bharat.