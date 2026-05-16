NC Pledges Liquor Ban In J&K, Backs LG's Anti-Drug Campaign
Dismissing the BJP's demonstration as mere political theatrics, party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar has alleged that the opposition had "hired" a crowd for the protest.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Srinagar: With alcohol consumption taking centre stage in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling National Conference (NC) has decided to discuss liquor prohibition in the legislative assembly, asserting its commitment to eradicating drugs and alcohol from the union territory.
The decision comes a day after the BJP staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Gupkar Road in Srinagar.
NC chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal said the government would ban alcohol in the region very soon. "It is a good thing that they (BJP) held a protest. Unfortunately, they were nowhere to be seen during the Governor's rule," he added.
Dismissing the BJP's demonstration as mere political theatrics, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar alleged that the opposition had "hired" a crowd for the protest. "It was not a genuine protest, but a gathering of hired individuals to raise slogans against the National Conference government. I would request the police that if such protests are repeated, participants should be checked to see if they are in an inebriated state. The protesters were clearly not in their senses, and the visuals corroborate that fact," Dar told ETV Bharat.
According to Dar, four NC legislators have already moved private members' bills in the assembly seeking a total prohibition on liquor, exuding hope the speaker will formally introduce them in the upcoming session. "Before coming to power, our party constituted a committee led by the incumbent speaker. We prepared a detailed report on fighting this menace. We firmly believe that drugs and alcohol have ruined our younger generation, and it is time to shut these businesses down," he added.
While the NC leader expressed support for Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's ongoing 100-day anti-drug campaign, he criticised the policy of bulldozing the properties of drug addicts. "Bulldozing houses and leaving families homeless will not solve the issue. It will only widen the trust deficit. The police should target drug trafficking networks instead. A drug addict is a patient, and destroying their home is unfair," Dar argued.
Training his guns on the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition government, Dar blamed it for introducing an excise policy that expanded liquor vends across the region. "The excise policy cleared by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and then Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu allowed alcohol to be sold in every nook and corner of the state," Dar said, claiming that the PDP has a long association with the liquor trade.
"They need to look within first. Even the former R&AW chief has mentioned former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's associations with alcohol in his book. Unlike them, the NC remains fully committed to rooting out all social evils, including drugs and alcohol," he added.
Also Read