NC MP Ruhullah To Resume Protest Over Reservation Policy As Fresh Job Advertisement Limits Posts For Open Merit
The disgruntled NC leader's protest comes after a recent job notification limited the open merit posts while reserving the majority posts for category candidates.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 6:12 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir ruling party National Conference is again in a tight spot on reservation policy after its disgruntled Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has announced to protest next month against Omar Abdullah-led government for delaying reviewing of the contentious policy which has created resentment among the youth and students.
Ruhullah has said that after the conclusion of the upcoming Parliament session on December 20, he will protest with the students and youth of Jammu and Kashmir who are demanding a review of the reservation policy which was implemented by the Lieutenant Governor administration in 2022.
Last year, on December 20, the Shia leader had led hundreds of students and youth outside the residence of Omar Abdullah at Gupkar in Srinagar on December 20 last year for reviewing the reservation policy.
The MP’s announcement was triggered after the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board advertised 600 posts of Accounts Assistant in the Finance Department, in which 240 are for general category and the rest 360 are reserved for scheduled categories.
Taking to X, Ruhullah said that the government has in 2024 said that within six months they will review the reservation policy which grants more than 70 percent reservation to reserved categories of students and aspirants in jobs and admissions in professional colleges. He indicated that the government is dragging on the issue and has not addressed it even after a year.
What will it take for those in the government to understand the agony and hopelessness that our aspiring youths are facing? What will make them understand that this is suffocating an entire young generation and pushing them to walls? Doesn’t even today’s case in Vaishno Devi… https://t.co/zKvRE1yezR— Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) November 24, 2025
After the protests, the Jammu and Kashmir elected government formed a cabinet sub committee and Omar had said that after six months the committee will submit the report for reviewing the contentious issue. Before the Budgam assembly by-polls, Omar had said that the committee has submitted its report and will issue a memo and submit the report to LG Manoj Sinha for approval. The committee consisted of minister of social welfare and education Sakina Itoo, minister for tribal affairs Javaid Ahmad Rana and Satish Sharma, minister for youth services and sports.
Without naming the CM, Ruhullah urged Omar to meet the students, resolve the issue rationally, and take them to your fold. “And if after the conclusion of this Parliament session on December 20th this issue is not resolved. I will sit with them again the way we did last December. And this time it will not be for a day only,” he said.
Sahil Parray, an anti-reservation activist expressed disappointment with reservation saying that merit-based youth are slipping into depression while watching their careers being handed over on a platter. “Where is the Sub-Committee Report that was constituted to correct this imbalance? Every exam, every notification & every list is pushing General Category students out of the system. This isn’t welfare, this is systematic exclusion. This is injustice. And this is how you destroy a generation,” Parray said.
Ehtisham Khan, another activist, said that the new advertisement isn’t welfare but exclusion. “Young aspirants are breaking under the weight of a system that rewards anything but merit. The reservation has created not only imbalance but a collapse of the future,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said that instead of doing street politics on issues, Ruhullah, who is an MP, must meet the chief minister or speak in parliament.
"Why is he after breaking news. He must speak in Parliament as people have given him the responsibility or meet the chief minister Omar Abdullah," he said.
