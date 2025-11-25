ETV Bharat / state

NC MP Ruhullah To Resume Protest Over Reservation Policy As Fresh Job Advertisement Limits Posts For Open Merit

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir ruling party National Conference is again in a tight spot on reservation policy after its disgruntled Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has announced to protest next month against Omar Abdullah-led government for delaying reviewing of the contentious policy which has created resentment among the youth and students.

Ruhullah has said that after the conclusion of the upcoming Parliament session on December 20, he will protest with the students and youth of Jammu and Kashmir who are demanding a review of the reservation policy which was implemented by the Lieutenant Governor administration in 2022.

Last year, on December 20, the Shia leader had led hundreds of students and youth outside the residence of Omar Abdullah at Gupkar in Srinagar on December 20 last year for reviewing the reservation policy.

The MP’s announcement was triggered after the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board advertised 600 posts of Accounts Assistant in the Finance Department, in which 240 are for general category and the rest 360 are reserved for scheduled categories.

Taking to X, Ruhullah said that the government has in 2024 said that within six months they will review the reservation policy which grants more than 70 percent reservation to reserved categories of students and aspirants in jobs and admissions in professional colleges. He indicated that the government is dragging on the issue and has not addressed it even after a year.