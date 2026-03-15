ETV Bharat / state

NC MLAs Demand Release Of Protestors Arrested In Kashmir After Khamenei's Assassination

Shia Muslims stage a protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israeli-US strikes, in Budgam on Friday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Ruling National Conference (NC) MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded the release of Shia mourners arrested in the Valley during protests against the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israel-US attack on February 28.

The legislators today submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha in Srinagar, seeking the release of arrested persons and the withdrawal of FIRs against them. They include NC spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, Habbakadal MLA Shameema Firdous, Pattan MLA Riyaz Bedar, Sonawari MLA Hilal Akbar Lone, and Chadoora MLA Ali Muhammad Dar.

Protests had erupted in Kashmir on March 1, a day after the assassination of Khamenei, which compelled the authorities to impose strict curbs and suspend high-speed internet and prepaid mobile services for a week.

Following the protests, several ruling-party legislators had alleged that police had arrested mourners, although the police didn’t claim any arrests. However, the police had said that its Cyber Cell had registered FIRs against NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

The MLAs have said that FIRs have been registered in police stations of Zadibal, Lalbazar, Rainawari, Habbakadal, and Shalteng in the Srinagar district; Chattargam and Budgam in the Budgam district; Sumbal in the Bandipora district; Pattan in the Baramulla district; and other areas of the Valley.

“Despite the peaceful and religious nature of these gatherings, the administrative response has been disproportionate and may prove counterproductive. FIRs have been registered, including the invocation of provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a stringent law whose application against mourners sets a deeply concerning precedent,” the legislators said in their memorandum.