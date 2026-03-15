NC MLAs Demand Release Of Protestors Arrested In Kashmir After Khamenei's Assassination
Following the protests, several ruling-party legislators had alleged that police had arrested mourners, although the police didn’t claim any arrests.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 15, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Srinagar: Ruling National Conference (NC) MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded the release of Shia mourners arrested in the Valley during protests against the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israel-US attack on February 28.
The legislators today submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha in Srinagar, seeking the release of arrested persons and the withdrawal of FIRs against them. They include NC spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, Habbakadal MLA Shameema Firdous, Pattan MLA Riyaz Bedar, Sonawari MLA Hilal Akbar Lone, and Chadoora MLA Ali Muhammad Dar.
Protests had erupted in Kashmir on March 1, a day after the assassination of Khamenei, which compelled the authorities to impose strict curbs and suspend high-speed internet and prepaid mobile services for a week.
Following the protests, several ruling-party legislators had alleged that police had arrested mourners, although the police didn’t claim any arrests. However, the police had said that its Cyber Cell had registered FIRs against NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.
The MLAs have said that FIRs have been registered in police stations of Zadibal, Lalbazar, Rainawari, Habbakadal, and Shalteng in the Srinagar district; Chattargam and Budgam in the Budgam district; Sumbal in the Bandipora district; Pattan in the Baramulla district; and other areas of the Valley.
“Despite the peaceful and religious nature of these gatherings, the administrative response has been disproportionate and may prove counterproductive. FIRs have been registered, including the invocation of provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a stringent law whose application against mourners sets a deeply concerning precedent,” the legislators said in their memorandum.
Citing disparity in using laws, the legislators said that mourning gatherings for Ayatollah Khamenei, a revered religious and spiritual leader, a Marja' (source of emulation), and a figure of profound theological authority, were held in Lucknow, Kargil, New Delhi, Mumbai, and several other cities across India without any legal action.
“It is therefore both inconsistent and unjust that citizens in Jammu & Kashmir alone face criminal prosecution for expressing the same grief. Such disparity undermines the constitutional promise of equal citizenship and equal protection under the law,” they said.
They have urged the LG to direct the immediate release of all detained individuals, the withdrawal of all FIRs, and a halt to any further punitive action against those who gathered spontaneously and peacefully to express their grief.
“We also draw Your Excellency’s attention to the fact that among those arrested are several young individuals who have only recently crossed the age of eighteen. Many of them are barely adults and appear to have participated in these gatherings in the emotional atmosphere of mourning,” they said. “We respectfully submit that their youth and the circumstances surrounding the gatherings merit a compassionate and balanced approach, ensuring that their future is not unduly burdened by harsh legal proceedings,” they added.
They have urged the LG to consider their request during the holy month of Ramzan and before Eid al-Fitr as a gesture of goodwill and reconciliation. “Such a step would greatly help in fostering a sense of relief, compassion, and trust among the people during this sacred period,” they said.
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