NC-led Coalition, Opposition Line Up Separate Meetings To Devise Strategy Ahead Of Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Session
Opposition BJP and PDP is set to corner the government on key issues including power tariff, unemployment and long overdue panchayat elections.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Ahead of the Jammu & Kashmir legislative assembly session, the ruling National Conference (NC) and it allies will hold a joint legislature party meeting while main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has scheduled a separate meeting to devise strategy to corner the government.
The 10-day autumn session beginning Monday will be the sixth session since legislative assembly polls in 2024.
Opposition BJP and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to corner the government on key issues including power tariff, unemployment and long overdue panchayat elections in the union territory.
"The government has failed on all fronts in alleviating the problems of people. Peoples lack basic amenities and their issues are not being resolved. Corruption has peaked and there is lack of accountability," Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma told ETV Bharat. Sharma is a BJP MLA.
He said that keeping in view mounting public grievances, the saffron party will raise the issues of surge in power tariff, corruption and panchayat election in the House.
"There is no mechanism or reach out from the government to address these public issues and we will seek answer from the government on failing to address basic issues of governance," Sharma added. The party has scheduled the meeting of its 29 MLAs in Srinagar at 7 PM on Sunday.
NC chief whip Mubarik Gul, who is also MLA, has wrirren to all the party’s 40 legislators and it allies including Congress, CPI (M) and four independent MLA supporting the government for the joint legislature meeting. The meeting scheduled at 5 PM on Sunday will be held at Banquet Hall, Srinagar.
Before the joint meeting, both NC and Congress will hold separate meetings to devise their strategy. NC has set a meeting of its legislator and independent MLAs supporting the government at 4:30 PM on Sunday.
Congress president Tariq Karra said they will hold meeting of its legislators at 3:30 PM at the party headquarters in Srinagar. “We will discuss the agenda and strategy for the assembly session tomorrow at our own meeting. Our focus will be on public issues including Sadak, Paani, Bijli, KCC loan and unemployment," Karra said.
The joint legislature meeting scheduled will be led by NC president Farooq Abdullah alongside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Banquet Hall, Srinagar. NC and Congress contested 2024 assembly elections together but the latter did not join Omar Abdullah-led cabinet until statehood is restored. The six Congress MLAs support the government from outside.
Recently, the allies sparred over rendition of Vande Mataram at Jammu & Kashmir government sponsored international film festival at Srinagar. Congress questioned the playing full version of the national song while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended it.
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