ETV Bharat / state

NC-led Coalition, Opposition Line Up Separate Meetings To Devise Strategy Ahead Of Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Session

Srinagar: Ahead of the Jammu & Kashmir legislative assembly session, the ruling National Conference (NC) and it allies will hold a joint legislature party meeting while main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has scheduled a separate meeting to devise strategy to corner the government.

The 10-day autumn session beginning Monday will be the sixth session since legislative assembly polls in 2024.

Opposition BJP and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to corner the government on key issues including power tariff, unemployment and long overdue panchayat elections in the union territory.

"The government has failed on all fronts in alleviating the problems of people. Peoples lack basic amenities and their issues are not being resolved. Corruption has peaked and there is lack of accountability," Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma told ETV Bharat. Sharma is a BJP MLA.

He said that keeping in view mounting public grievances, the saffron party will raise the issues of surge in power tariff, corruption and panchayat election in the House.

"There is no mechanism or reach out from the government to address these public issues and we will seek answer from the government on failing to address basic issues of governance," Sharma added. The party has scheduled the meeting of its 29 MLAs in Srinagar at 7 PM on Sunday.