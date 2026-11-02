NC Founder Sheikh Abdullah 'Traded Autonomy' For Power In 1975, Says Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti accused the National Conference of "dual politics," claiming its contradictory statements and mass detentions have compromised the security and trust of Kashmiri citizens.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the ruling National Conference (NC) of “making Kashmiri people suspects” in the country.
She blamed the NC founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah for taking political turns from plebiscite to autonomy, which allegedly sowed the seeds of discontent among people in Kashmir and made them suspect in India.
Addressing party workers' convention in the capital city, Mehbooba said that Sheikh Abdullah chose power over autonomy when the NC’s founder “traded autonomy for power”.
The former chief minister was referring to the 1975 accord when Sheikh Abdullah was released from long incarceration after his arrest as prime minister in 1953. “Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah chose the chair of chief minister over autonomy,” she said, amid applause from the workers.
Mehbooba also accused the NC of creating “the worst situations in Jammu and Kashmir” by orchestrating mass arrests, detentions and the profiling of residents. She claimed the NC’s “dual politics” compromised the security of Kashmiris within the region and systematically painted them as suspects across the country.
Referring to the recent statement of NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, in which he said that Pakistan is saving Kashmir by raising the issue at international forums, the PDP chief said that he (Farooq) says these statements in the Valley so that Kashmiris are beaten up in other states of the country.
“He (Farooq Abdullah) gives one statement in Kashmir and gives a contrary statement to it in New Delhi. Recently, he said that Pakistan is saving Kashmir; then in New Delhi on Sunday, he said that every drop of blood is for India. These dichotomous statements are creating problems for people of Kashmir,” she said.
Speaking about the governance “failure” of the National Conference, Mehbooba said that the government with more than 50 legislators is not able to deliver what it promised in the election manifesto of 2024. “The government didn't provide free gas cylinders and electricity during these two years. How can it speak about autonomy,” she said.
Mehbooba said that Kashmir is the “crown” of the country and if you “mess with Kashmiris you will be dusted.”
Referring to the PDP agenda, she said that PDP founder late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed helped to build trust between India and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The Government of India should trust the people of Kashmir the way Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jawaharlal Nehru showed their faith in us,” she said.
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