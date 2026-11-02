ETV Bharat / state

NC Founder Sheikh Abdullah 'Traded Autonomy' For Power In 1975, Says Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti speaks during the Party Foundation Day celebration and Party Workers' Convention at Sher-i-kashmir Park, in Srinagar on Monday. ( ANI )

She blamed the NC founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah for taking political turns from plebiscite to autonomy, which allegedly sowed the seeds of discontent among people in Kashmir and made them suspect in India.

Addressing party workers' convention in the capital city, Mehbooba said that Sheikh Abdullah chose power over autonomy when the NC’s founder “traded autonomy for power”.

The former chief minister was referring to the 1975 accord when Sheikh Abdullah was released from long incarceration after his arrest as prime minister in 1953. “Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah chose the chair of chief minister over autonomy,” she said, amid applause from the workers.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and others during the Party Foundation Day celebration and Party Workers' Convention at Sher-i-kashmir Park, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

Mehbooba also accused the NC of creating “the worst situations in Jammu and Kashmir” by orchestrating mass arrests, detentions and the profiling of residents. She claimed the NC’s “dual politics” compromised the security of Kashmiris within the region and systematically painted them as suspects across the country.

Referring to the recent statement of NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, in which he said that Pakistan is saving Kashmir by raising the issue at international forums, the PDP chief said that he (Farooq) says these statements in the Valley so that Kashmiris are beaten up in other states of the country.