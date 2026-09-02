ETV Bharat / state

BJP Targets Omar Govt While NC Demands Statehood In Rival Srinagar Protests

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party and National Conference held counter-protests in Srinagar on Wednesday, even as police and security forces stopped the saffron party from marching towards the civil secretariat and prevented the ruling NC from marching to the BJP headquarters here.

The BJP marched against the NC government's failure to deliver on its promises of basic governance. On the other hand, NC held a counter-protest against the central government’s failure to fulfill its promise of restoring statehood.

BJP holds protest march against Omar Abdullah government in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

Led by Member of Parliament and party president Sat Sharma, BJP leaders and workers marched through the city’s Hari Singh High Street from Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) in commercial hub Lal Chowk. Shouting slogans against the J&K government, they carried placards, “200 free units were promised, why are bills rising”, “stop fake government job promises” among others.

Early in the morning, police and paramilitary forces had sealed roads in and around the city’s commercial centre. They erected barricades across roads to prevent the marchers from reaching the secretariat. The civil secretariat is the highest seat of governance, housing the offices of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his cabinet ministers.

BJP protest march in Srinagar's Lal Chowk (ETV Bharat)

Just a few meters away from the civil secretariat at Hari Singh High Street, BJP workers forcefully breached the security barricades after removing them and entered into heated arguments with police.

However, the police and paramilitary forces in large numbers stopped them ahead at another barricade, leading to a face-off between the two sides. They burnt the effigy of chief minister Omar Abdullah and shouted slogans like “Omar teri sarkar me andhera he andera hai” (Omar, there is total darkness under your rule), in reference to the hike in power tariff and failure to fulfil the poll promise of 200 units of free electricity to people.

BJP spokesperson Manzoor Bhat said that the government has failed to deliver on basic governance. Instead, the government has hiked the power tariff, outsourced the 24000 government jobs and appointed its own people in the last two years, he said.