BJP Targets Omar Govt While NC Demands Statehood In Rival Srinagar Protests
BJP leaders marched from Lal Chowk in protest against Omar Abdullah government, while ruling National Conference staged a counter-protest for statehood and other rights.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party and National Conference held counter-protests in Srinagar on Wednesday, even as police and security forces stopped the saffron party from marching towards the civil secretariat and prevented the ruling NC from marching to the BJP headquarters here.
The BJP marched against the NC government's failure to deliver on its promises of basic governance. On the other hand, NC held a counter-protest against the central government’s failure to fulfill its promise of restoring statehood.
Led by Member of Parliament and party president Sat Sharma, BJP leaders and workers marched through the city’s Hari Singh High Street from Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) in commercial hub Lal Chowk. Shouting slogans against the J&K government, they carried placards, “200 free units were promised, why are bills rising”, “stop fake government job promises” among others.
Early in the morning, police and paramilitary forces had sealed roads in and around the city’s commercial centre. They erected barricades across roads to prevent the marchers from reaching the secretariat. The civil secretariat is the highest seat of governance, housing the offices of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his cabinet ministers.
Just a few meters away from the civil secretariat at Hari Singh High Street, BJP workers forcefully breached the security barricades after removing them and entered into heated arguments with police.
However, the police and paramilitary forces in large numbers stopped them ahead at another barricade, leading to a face-off between the two sides. They burnt the effigy of chief minister Omar Abdullah and shouted slogans like “Omar teri sarkar me andhera he andera hai” (Omar, there is total darkness under your rule), in reference to the hike in power tariff and failure to fulfil the poll promise of 200 units of free electricity to people.
BJP spokesperson Manzoor Bhat said that the government has failed to deliver on basic governance. Instead, the government has hiked the power tariff, outsourced the 24000 government jobs and appointed its own people in the last two years, he said.
“Omar Abdullah is only taking refuge under lack of statehood. He should apologise to people. Youth are angry with this government, and they are not going to stop here," he said.
“Police did not allow us to move ahead towards the civil secretariat and thrashed many workers. One BJP worker also received a head injury,” he told ETV Bharat.
At Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower), president Sat Sharma did not hesitate to highlight the achievement of their government, saying, “This is the same historic Lal Chowk where the hoisting of the tricolour was prevented at one point".
"But today, you can see the atmosphere as thousands of workers have gathered to protest against the government," he added.
Sharma said that they are protesting and asking the government to either work for the next three years or quit.
He alleged that some people in J&K are trying to give a “clean chit” to Pakistan.
“Whenever an incident takes place in Jammu and Kashmir, they say that the Centre is trying to disturb the situation. Those who directly give a clean chit to Pakistan will never be tolerated by the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added.
While BJP was marching in Lal Chowk, Chief Minister Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani led the National Conference protest a few hundred metres from the city centre. They were prevented from marching toward the BJP Headquarters in Jawahar Nagar and staged a sit-in at Raj Bagh. Speaking to reporters, Wani said they are "patiently waiting for the commitments made by the BJP-led central government to the people over the last two years".
The JKNC’s peaceful protest was stopped from moving forward. People were prevented from joining, and elected representatives were mishandled.— JKNC (@JKNC_) September 2, 2026
Yet, when the BJP held a protest outside the Secretariat, it was allowed to proceed.
What a shame! pic.twitter.com/Z5otIcMLCU
He said they expected statehood to be restored after the 2024 legislative assembly elections, yet nothing has moved. The advisor said the opposition BJP is attempting to divert public attention by holding protests.
“I feel that they are taking revenge on the people. You have seen for yourself how our ministers, MLAs and colleagues are being pushed and treated so badly,” he added.
NC leader and J&K's Health Minister Sakeena Itoo said that with the protest, they are reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the statehood and Article 370 that was revoked from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
"We will get our rights and fight for the rights of the people. Our party will fight for the rights of the people. We peacefully protested in Jantar Mantar and will continue to protest for restoration of our snatched rights," Itoo said.
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