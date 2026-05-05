NC Asks Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Legislators To Swear On Quran That They Didn't Vote BJP in Rajya Sabha Polls
In Rajya Sabha polls, NC, which had support of 59 legislators won 3 seats. BJP, which had only 28 MLAs, won a single seat.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Srinagar: The row over voting in Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir is not settling down as the ruling National Conference (NC) today asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators to swear on Quran that it didn't vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the polls.
NC chief spokesperson and legislator from Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq said that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and her three legislators should swear on Quran that they didn't vote for the BJP candidate.
"The National Conference had chosen its provincial president as its polling agent. Our legislators’ votes would have become invalid had we not shown our votes to the agent. Mehbooba Mufti sahiba and her three legislators should swear in the Quran that they didn't vote for the BJP. If they do, we will take back our statement," Sadiq told reporters in Srinagar.
The ruling party has been attacking its rival PDP for the past week over the voting controversy in the Rajya Sabha polls that were held in October 2025. In these polls, NC, which had a support of 59 MLAs won three seats, while the BJP, which had only 28 MLAs won a single seat.
The row erupted last month when an RTI revealed that the NC and BJP had appointed two authorised agents each. But PDP, which had three legislators that time (now four with the bypolls win from Budgam), did not appoint the agent. Congress, PDP, CPI (M) and Awami Ittehad Party claimed support to the NC.
Peoples Conference president and MLA from Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, has accused both NC and PDP of “match fixing” in the Rajya Sabha elections. But PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan dismissed the allegations. He said the appointment of the polling agent is the prerogative of the contesting candidates, and they had extended unconditional support to the National Conference.