ETV Bharat / state

NC Asks Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Legislators To Swear On Quran That They Didn't Vote BJP in Rajya Sabha Polls

Srinagar: The row over voting in Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir is not settling down as the ruling National Conference (NC) today asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators to swear on Quran that it didn't vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the polls.

NC chief spokesperson and legislator from Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq said that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and her three legislators should swear on Quran that they didn't vote for the BJP candidate.

"The National Conference had chosen its provincial president as its polling agent. Our legislators’ votes would have become invalid had we not shown our votes to the agent. Mehbooba Mufti sahiba and her three legislators should swear in the Quran that they didn't vote for the BJP. If they do, we will take back our statement," Sadiq told reporters in Srinagar.