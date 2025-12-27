ETV Bharat / state

Nazrul Museum To Stay In Churulia, State-Funded Renovation Announced

Asansol: A museum dedicated to the memory of Kazi Nazrul Islam, a pioneering Bengali Poet widely regarded as the ‘Rebel Poet’ for fiery verses against British colonial rule, will remain at his birthplace, Churulia, Asansol, in West Bengal.

The museum will also undergo a complete renovation with West Bengal government funds. This decision has been taken by the Kazi Nazrul University authorities, putting an end to the controversy that had arisen over the past few months regarding the museum in Churulia.

In this context, it may be mentioned that during the recent disturbances in Bangladesh, unknown assailants had set fire to Chhayanaut, a premier cultural organization there, renowned for its "Nazrul Sangeet" (Nazrul’s songs) archives. The fire reportedly destroyed 55 years of cultural archives, including rare records and equipment.

In 1972, following the independence of Bangladesh, Nazrul was invited to Dhaka by the government of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was granted Bangladeshi citizenship in early 1976. He died on August 29, 1976, in Dhaka and was buried beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque, fulfilling a wish he once expressed in a song.

Back to the Nazrul museum in Churulia in Asansol in West Bengal, the Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol officially incorporated into the University the museum containing the rebel poet's memorabilia and belongings at his birthplace in Churulia. It was decided that all the historical artefacts from the Churulia museum would be brought to Asansol to create a new museum at Kazi Nazrul University.

However, the villagers of Churulia and the poet's family objected to this. Hence, the people of Churulia and the poet's family are happy with the latest decision to keep the Kazi Nazrul Museum at Churulia at the Poet’s birthplace.

According to them, the main attraction of Churulia is the Nazrul museum. If it is not there, people will no longer visit the poet's birthplace. Respecting the sentiments of the people of Churulia, the current Vice-Chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University, Uday Bandyopadhyay, has decided that the museum will remain in Churulia. Moreover, the museum will be completely renovated. The state tourism department will undertake the development work in Churulia with its funds.

Recently, the Vice-Chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University, Uday Bandyopadhyay, along with district administration officials, visited Churulia. Members of the poet's family were also present. There, Uday Bandyopadhyay told the villagers that the museum containing Nazrul's memorabilia and historical artefacts will remain in Churulia.