ETV Bharat / state

Nazool Land Occupants Get Eviction Notice In Srinagar Over Expired Lease

Srinagar: In a move targeting expired commercial leases in the prime business hubs in the summer capital here, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the eviction of several occupants of 'Nazool' (state) land, citing the absence of a subsisting lease (active rental agreement) or valid renewal order. The properties that have been served eviction notices include some in posh areas of the city, such as Polo View near Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, and Karan Nagar.

One of the properties that has been served an eviction notice is the iconic white building of the Mohi-ud-Din Trust at Polo View. The eviction order, issued by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner Nazool/Estates Officer Srinagar, directs the occupants to vacate the premises and hand over possession on or before September 21.

The government said a prior notice was issued to the Trust on August 5 this year to produce documentary evidence establishing their authorisation to occupy the property. However, the material submitted by the Trust failed to establish the existence of a subsisting lease or an order by the competent authority for its renewal or extension.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 5(1) of the Jammu & Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1988, and for the reasons recorded hereinabove, I, being the Estates Officer under the Act, hereby order the eviction of the Mohi-ud-Din Trust, Residency Road, Srinagar from the aforesaid public premises," the notice read.

The Mohi-ud-Din Trust is hereby directed to vacate the premises and hand over peaceful possession thereof to the Estates Officer on or before September 21, it added.