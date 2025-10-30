ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Youth Who Saved 11 Lives In Pahalgam Recounts The Horror In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: The terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam remains etched in the memory of Nazakat Ali who saved 11 tourists using his wit and courage.

Nazakat is in Surguja, like every year, to sell woolen clothes for the winter. While Nazakat lost a relative in the attack, he saved 11 tourists and recalled the spine-chilling moments with locals and ETV Bharat.

Nazakat said 11 tourists from Chhattisgarh had been to Kashmir and he was accompanying them on their trip. "They were all walking in the valley when gunfire rang out. At first, no one could understand what had happened, but after a while, when the gunfire came from all directions, they realised it was an attack", he said.