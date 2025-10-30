Kashmiri Youth Who Saved 11 Lives In Pahalgam Recounts The Horror In Chhattisgarh's Surguja
Nazakat Ali had accompanied 11 tourists from Chhattisgarh to J&K and saved their lives with his wit and courage under fire.
Surguja: The terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam remains etched in the memory of Nazakat Ali who saved 11 tourists using his wit and courage.
Nazakat is in Surguja, like every year, to sell woolen clothes for the winter. While Nazakat lost a relative in the attack, he saved 11 tourists and recalled the spine-chilling moments with locals and ETV Bharat.
Nazakat said 11 tourists from Chhattisgarh had been to Kashmir and he was accompanying them on their trip. "They were all walking in the valley when gunfire rang out. At first, no one could understand what had happened, but after a while, when the gunfire came from all directions, they realised it was an attack", he said.
Nazakat said he asked the tourists with him to lie down. "I too lay down. After some time, we crossed the fence and rescued the 11 people safely. The scene was horrific, but it was my responsibility to save the lives of these 11 tourists," he said. Nazakat said his maternal uncle's son was among the 26 killed in the attack.
The tourists were from Chirmiri in Korea district of Chhattisgarh. As Nazakat has been visiting the state for the last several years, he has now developed a bond with the locals. "I have been coming to Surguja for the last 11 years to sell shawls. Before me, my father too did business in Surguja for 24 years," he said.
On April 22, The Resistance Front (TRF), affiliated with the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, including one from Nepal.
