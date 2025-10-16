Nayakpod Masks With Centuries of Cultural Heritage Look For GI Recognition
October 16, 2025
Hyderabad: The Nayakpod tribal masks, depicting vibrant folk characters like Dharmaraju, Potharaju, Varaharaju, Erragonda Rakasi, and Nalgonda Rakasi, will soon secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. These masks, which play a central role in tribal festivals, have been crafted by the Nayakpod community, an indigenous tribal group from Telangana, for nearly seven centuries.
The craft traces its origin back to the reign of Kakatiya ruler Singabhupala, when the Nayakpods lived in the deep forests of the Bhadradri district. Over time, the community gradually spread to other parts of Telangana. Every year, in the month of Magha, about a week after the Eruvaka full moon, the Nayakpod tribe hold vibrant celebrations where community members wear these face masks to perform ritual dances. The community believes that the spirits of their deities are invoked when the masks are worn.
To preserve and promote the rich heritage, efforts are underway to secure GI recognition for the Nayakpod masks, and the community has approached Hyderabad-based GI expert Subhajit Saha to facilitate the registration process.
In an effort to showcase their cultural traditions to the world, Pasula Anjankumar established the Nayakpod Tribal Art and Crafts Painting Society 11 years ago, which promotes the art form and supports artisans in sustaining their livelihood.
The masks are traditionally made using natural colours, with acrylic paints used only when necessary. Since 2017, the Nayakpods, with the support of ITDA officials, have been producing and exhibiting these masks at various cultural events, drawing widespread appreciation for their artistry and symbolism.
