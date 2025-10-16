ETV Bharat / state

Nayakpod Masks With Centuries of Cultural Heritage Look For GI Recognition

The masks are being made by the Nayakpod community nearly seven centuries. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Nayakpod tribal masks, depicting vibrant folk characters like Dharmaraju, Potharaju, Varaharaju, Erragonda Rakasi, and Nalgonda Rakasi, will soon secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. These masks, which play a central role in tribal festivals, have been crafted by the Nayakpod community, an indigenous tribal group from Telangana, for nearly seven centuries.

The craft traces its origin back to the reign of Kakatiya ruler Singabhupala, when the Nayakpods lived in the deep forests of the Bhadradri district. Over time, the community gradually spread to other parts of Telangana. Every year, in the month of Magha, about a week after the Eruvaka full moon, the Nayakpod tribe hold vibrant celebrations where community members wear these face masks to perform ritual dances. The community believes that the spirits of their deities are invoked when the masks are worn.

To preserve and promote the rich heritage, efforts are underway to secure GI recognition for the Nayakpod masks, and the community has approached Hyderabad-based GI expert Subhajit Saha to facilitate the registration process.