11 Naxals Who Had Rs 82 Lakh Bounty On Their Heads Surrender Before Maharashtra DGP

Two Naxals laid down their arms before Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla in Gadchiroli district ( ETV Bharat )

Gadchiroli: 11 senior Naxalites, who carried a collective reward of Rs 82 lakh, surrendered on Wednesday before Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla in Gadchiroli district, which is known to be the red corridor of the state.

This news was confirmed by the police through a press release. DGP Shukla said, "Four of the cadres had worn their uniforms when they laid down their arms."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has on multiple occasions said the deadline to flush out Naxals from the tribal areas of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh was March 31, 2026, and the special forces, along with the Maharashtra Police, have stepped up their operations to force the Naxals to give up their arms.

Among those who have surrendered in this current operation are divisional committee members Ramesh Lekami (57), resident of Gadchiroli, and Bhima Kowasi (35), and platform party committee members Poriye Gota (41), Ratan Oyam (32) and Kamal Veladi (30). All of them are from Chhattisgarh.