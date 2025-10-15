61 Naxals Surrender In Presence Of Fadnavis In Gadchiroli
The Naxals surrendered along with their 54 weapons, which include seven AK-47s and nine INSAS rifles, the official said.
Gadchiroli: Senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi on Wednesday surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with 60 other cadres in Gadchiroli district. Bhupathi carried a bounty of Rs 6 crore, an official said. The Naxals surrendered along with their 54 weapons, which include seven AK-47s and nine INSAS rifles, the official said.
Bhupathi alias Sonu was considered one of the most influential strategists in the Maoist organisation and had long supervised platoon operations along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.
The surrender was a result of sustained operations by police under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state governments across the country, according to ANI, quoting official sources.
Since the early 2000s, the Indian State has identified Maoism or Naxalism — which it identifies as Left Wing Extremism (LWE) — as a serious internal security threat. Up to 200 districts across India were reportedly affected by Naxal unrest at the height of the movement in 2010.
Since then, aggressive security operations along with development work in the affected areas by the Indian government have steadily eliminated the threat, both in terms of its geographical spread and the intensity of the violence.
