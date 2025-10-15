ETV Bharat / state

61 Naxals Surrender In Presence Of Fadnavis In Gadchiroli

The Naxals surrendered along with their 54 weapons, which include seven AK-47s and nine INSAS rifles, the official said.

FILE - Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
FILE - Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 15, 2025 at 12:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gadchiroli: Senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi on Wednesday surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with 60 other cadres in Gadchiroli district. Bhupathi carried a bounty of Rs 6 crore, an official said. The Naxals surrendered along with their 54 weapons, which include seven AK-47s and nine INSAS rifles, the official said.

Bhupathi alias Sonu was considered one of the most influential strategists in the Maoist organisation and had long supervised platoon operations along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

The surrender was a result of sustained operations by police under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state governments across the country, according to ANI, quoting official sources.

Since the early 2000s, the Indian State has identified Maoism or Naxalism — which it identifies as Left Wing Extremism (LWE) — as a serious internal security threat. Up to 200 districts across India were reportedly affected by Naxal unrest at the height of the movement in 2010.

Since then, aggressive security operations along with development work in the affected areas by the Indian government have steadily eliminated the threat, both in terms of its geographical spread and the intensity of the violence.

Read More

103 Naxalites Surrender In Bijapur On Vijayadashami, ₹1.06 Crore Bounty Cadres Among Them

TAGGED:

GADCHIROLI
MAHARASHTRA CM DEVENDRA FADNAVIS
NAXALS SURRENDER IN GADCHIROLI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.