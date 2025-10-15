27 Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Carried Rs 50 Lakh Bounty
Police said the surrendered Naxalites had been active in Sukma, Kistaram, Chintagufa and Konta areas and participated in attacks on security forces.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
Sukma: A total of 27 Naxalites, including 16 carrying a collective reward of Rs 50 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.
The development comes a day after 60 Naxals, including senior Naxal leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi, surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.
Among the Naxalites who laid down their arms before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials at the office of Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP), were two hardcore cadres from the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion-1 and 10 women.
Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said the Naxalites surrendered on being influenced by Chhattisgarh government's 'Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, 2025' and the 'Niyad Nellanar' (Let's Go to the Village) scheme. Fed up with the 'hollow' Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by the Naxals and increasing presence of security forces, they decided to abandon violence and return to mainstream society, the SP said.
"This success is the result of the joint efforts of our police team, security forces and the local community. The positive effects of the government's new rehabilitation policy and the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme are clearly visible on the ground, a senior official said. "We welcome them and assure that the government will provide all possible assistance in their rehabilitation. This step will prove to be another important milestone towards lasting peace in Bastar," he added.
Prominent among the surrendered Naxalite were Oyam Lakhmu, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh and was a member of PLGA Battalion-01, Madvi Bhima (carried bounty of Rs 8 lakh), Sunita alias Kawasi Somdi (Rs 8 lakh) and Sodi Mase (Rs 8 lakh). All 27 Naxals were associated with regional and frontal Maoist organisations.
According to the police, most of the surrendered Naxalites had long been active in the Sukma, Kistaram, Chintagufa, and Konta areas with many having participated in numerous attacks in recent years. Under the government's policy, all surrendered Naxalites will be provided an incentive of Rs 50,000 each along with other rehabilitation facilities.
The SP said that the district police force, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Intelligence Cell, the Special Task Force (STF), various CRPF units, and personnel from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) Battalion-203 played an active role in making this surrender possible. The police have also appealed to other Naxalites to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.
The surrendered Naxalites are Oyam Lakhmu, Madvi Bhima, Sunita alias Kawasi Somdi, Sodi Mase, Muchaki Hadma, Sodi Dula, Kuhram Budhra alias Padam Budhra, Vidya alias Muchaki Jogi, Durra/Madkam Hadme alias Madkam Pojje, Madvi Deve, Rohan alias Kalmu Hidma, Veko Deve alias Vimala, Rajni alias Vetti Kosi, Anju alias Madkam Buski, Madkam Sunita alias Sunni, Sodi Budhra, Madvi Bhima, Vetti Sula, Kavasi Deva, Sodi Hunga, Sodi Masa, Telam Masa, Madvi Kosi, Sombaru alias Sodi Somdu, Hemla Mutta, Hemla Arjun and Madkam Deva.
