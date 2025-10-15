ETV Bharat / state

27 Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Carried Rs 50 Lakh Bounty

Sukma: A total of 27 Naxalites, including 16 carrying a collective reward of Rs 50 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The development comes a day after 60 Naxals, including senior Naxal leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi, surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Among the Naxalites who laid down their arms before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials at the office of Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP), were two hardcore cadres from the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion-1 and 10 women.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said the Naxalites surrendered on being influenced by Chhattisgarh government's 'Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, 2025' and the 'Niyad Nellanar' (Let's Go to the Village) scheme. Fed up with the 'hollow' Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by the Naxals and increasing presence of security forces, they decided to abandon violence and return to mainstream society, the SP said.

"This success is the result of the joint efforts of our police team, security forces and the local community. The positive effects of the government's new rehabilitation policy and the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme are clearly visible on the ground, a senior official said. "We welcome them and assure that the government will provide all possible assistance in their rehabilitation. This step will prove to be another important milestone towards lasting peace in Bastar," he added.