21 Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Under 'Poona Margham' Campaign
Published : October 26, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST
Kanker: A total of 21 Naxalites, including 13 women, surrendered before security forces with 18 weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday. This comes under the 'Poona Margham' (New Path), a rehabilitation campaign aimed at helping Maoists find their way back to mainstream society.
Bastar range inspector general of police P Sundarraj said, "These surrenders are an important step towards establishing peace in Bastar. It is a proof that people are abandoning the path of violence and fear and choosing development and peace."
According to officials, among the surrendered Naxals included Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, four DVCMs (Division Vice Committee members), nine ACMs (Area Committee members) and eight party members. All were associated with the Kuemari and Kiskodo Area Committees of the Keshkal Division in North Sub-Zonal Bureau.
The weapons handed over by the surrendered Naxals included three AK-47 rifles, four SLR rifles, two INSAS rifles, six .303 rifles, two single-shot rifles and one BGL (grenade launcher)
Officials said that the rehabilitation process for all 21 Naxalites has been initiated under the 'Poona Margham' campaign and preparations are underway to reintegrate them into society through employment, livelihood and housing.
State home minister Vijay Sharma said, "The situation in West and North Bastar has become clear. Those involved in armed Naxalism have surrendered their weapons. Some Naxalites are still active in South Bastar. We appeal to them to surrender their weapons and return to mainstream life. We are concerned about everyone's dignity and every individual should return. If they don't then operations will be carried out with force. Armed Naxalism will end on time."
Earlier, in a major breakthrough for security forces, 210 Naxalites surrendered in Jagdalpur with 153 weapons, including AK-47s and INSAS rifles, on October 17. The surrendered Naxalites were welcomed with a copy of the Constitution.
