21 Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Under 'Poona Margham' Campaign

Kanker: A total of 21 Naxalites, including 13 women, surrendered before security forces with 18 weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday. This comes under the 'Poona Margham' (New Path), a rehabilitation campaign aimed at helping Maoists find their way back to mainstream society.

Bastar range inspector general of police P Sundarraj said, "These surrenders are an important step towards establishing peace in Bastar. It is a proof that people are abandoning the path of violence and fear and choosing development and peace."

According to officials, among the surrendered Naxals included Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, four DVCMs (Division Vice Committee members), nine ACMs (Area Committee members) and eight party members. All were associated with the Kuemari and Kiskodo Area Committees of the Keshkal Division in North Sub-Zonal Bureau.

The weapons handed over by the surrendered Naxals included three AK-47 rifles, four SLR rifles, two INSAS rifles, six .303 rifles, two single-shot rifles and one BGL (grenade launcher)