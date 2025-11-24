ETV Bharat / state

15 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Sukma: As many as 15 Naxalites, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 48 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, officials said.

The cadres, including five women and members of the PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army), turned themselves in before senior officials from the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said.

The surrendered Naxalites were active in the Sukma, Konta, and Jagargunda areas and have been involved in numerous Naxalite incidents. Four surrendered Naxalites carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, two carried Rs 5 lakh each, one carried Rs 3 lakh, one carried Rs 2 lakh, and one carried Rs 1 lakh.

According to the official, the surrendered cadres said that they were impressed by the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, the new surrender and rehabilitation policy, 'Poona Margham' (Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration) and hence decided to shun the path of the armed movement.