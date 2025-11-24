ETV Bharat / state

15 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh

The surrendered Naxalites were impressed by the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages.

15 Naxalites Carrying Cumulative Bounty Of Rs 48 Lakh, Surrender In Chhattisgarh
Naxalites Surrendered In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST

Sukma: As many as 15 Naxalites, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 48 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, officials said.

The cadres, including five women and members of the PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army), turned themselves in before senior officials from the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said.

The surrendered Naxalites were active in the Sukma, Konta, and Jagargunda areas and have been involved in numerous Naxalite incidents. Four surrendered Naxalites carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, two carried Rs 5 lakh each, one carried Rs 3 lakh, one carried Rs 2 lakh, and one carried Rs 1 lakh.

According to the official, the surrendered cadres said that they were impressed by the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, the new surrender and rehabilitation policy, 'Poona Margham' (Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration) and hence decided to shun the path of the armed movement.

Chavan said, "Camps are constantly being opened in the interior areas. This has led to the surrender of 15 Naxalites. The appeal to all other Naxalites is to give up arms and take advantage of the rehabilitation policy."

Additionally, the continuous establishment of security camps in the interior areas and the strong police presence have weakened the Naxal network. Most Naxalites had become disillusioned with their organisation, and internal differences, fatigue, and the desire for a better life led them to give up arms. More than 2,150 Naxalites, including top cadres, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last 23 months, police said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on several occasions, has said that Naxalism will be wiped out of the country before March 2026.

