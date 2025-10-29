ETV Bharat / state

51 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: As many as 51 Naxalites, 20 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 66 lakh, surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

The cadres, including nine women, have returned to the mainstream, citing that they were impressed by the state government's rehabilitation policy and development initiatives, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said. Their decision to quit the path of violence marks another significant step in the state government's ongoing mission to eradicate Naxalism through peace, dialogue and development, he said.

They surrendered as part of 'Poona Margem - Punarwas se Punarjeevan' (rehabilitation for social integration), a rehabilitation initiative launched by Bastar Range police for Naxalites. SP Yadav has appealed to the remaining Maoists to abandon their misleading ideologies and fearlessly return to the mainstream of society, so that peace and development can be established in the area.

Among those who surrendered were five members of the PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion number 01 and company numbers 01, 02 and 05, seven members of area committees and platoon, three members of the LOS (local organisation squad) group, one militia platoon commander, 14 militia platoon members and 20 lower-rung members, he said.

Meanwhile, the 21 Naxalites, who surrendered on October 26, 2025, in the North Bastar of the Kanker district, were given a red-carpet welcome on Wednesday. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma had previously stated that any Naxalite who undergoes rehabilitation would be welcomed with a red carpet.