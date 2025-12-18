Three Naxalites Gunned Down By Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
During an exchange of fire on Thursday, security forces eliminated Madvi Joga, Sodhi Bandi, and a woman Naxalite named Nuppo Bajni in Sukma.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST
Sukma: At least three Naxalites, including a female cadre involved in several violent incidents, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, police said.
The exchange of gunfire took place in the morning in the forested hilly area under Golapalli police station limits, they said.
Based on intelligence about the presence of Naxalites, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search operation in the Golapalli area. After seeing the DRG personnel, Naxalites opened fire, prompting the forces to retaliate, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.
So far, bodies of three Naxalites, including a woman, have been recovered from the encounter site, he said, adding that the operation is underway. Further details are awaited.
According to Sukma police, the deceased Naxalites have been identified as Madvi Joga alias Munna alias Jagat, Sodhi Bandi, and a woman Naxalite named Nuppo Bajni, all members of the Kistaram Area Committee.
With the latest action, 284 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 255 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in the Raipur division. Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division. (With PTI Inputs)
