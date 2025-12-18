ETV Bharat / state

Three Naxalites Gunned Down By Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: At least three Naxalites, including a female cadre involved in several violent incidents, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, police said.

The exchange of gunfire took place in the morning in the forested hilly area under Golapalli police station limits, they said.

Based on intelligence about the presence of Naxalites, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search operation in the Golapalli area. After seeing the DRG personnel, Naxalites opened fire, prompting the forces to retaliate, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

So far, bodies of three Naxalites, including a woman, have been recovered from the encounter site, he said, adding that the operation is underway. Further details are awaited.