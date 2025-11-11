ETV Bharat / state

Six Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: At least six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The gunfight broke out in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of senior Maoist cadres in the region, Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said.

The bodies of the slain Naxalites have been recovered, officials said. “Intermittent firing has been ongoing between joint teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, and Special Task Force (STF) and Naxalites since 10 AM on Monday,” SP Yadav said.

“So far, during the search operation, the bodies of six Maoists, automatic weapons (INSAS), Sten guns, a 303 rifle, and explosives have been recovered from the encounter site,” SP Yadav added.