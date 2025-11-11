Six Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Published : November 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Bijapur: At least six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.
The gunfight broke out in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of senior Maoist cadres in the region, Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said.
The bodies of the slain Naxalites have been recovered, officials said. “Intermittent firing has been ongoing between joint teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, and Special Task Force (STF) and Naxalites since 10 AM on Monday,” SP Yadav said.
“So far, during the search operation, the bodies of six Maoists, automatic weapons (INSAS), Sten guns, a 303 rifle, and explosives have been recovered from the encounter site,” SP Yadav added.
Additional teams of DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) have been rushed to cordon off the area and nab fleeing Maoist cadres, he added.
SP Yadav further stated that an injured Naxalites were arrested from Tarlaguda in the district. Security forces provided first aid to the injured Naxalite at the scene and later transported him to the Bijapur District Hospital via ambulance, the SP said. The operation was still underway, said SP Yadav.
Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG), Sundarraj P, said, “The results of the operation, in which six notorious Maoist cadres were killed, represent a decisive and significant advance for the security forces. This success comes at a time when the Maoist organisation is leaderless, directionless, and demoralised, confined to its few remaining bases.”
