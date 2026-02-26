ETV Bharat / state

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bijapur; Security Forces Recover Weapons, Explosives

By Santosh Tiwari

Bijapur: At least two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces on Thursday morning in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police officials said. The gunfight took place in a forested area along the Indravati River when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.

According to officials, the forces had received specific information about the presence and movement of Maoists in the region. Acting on the tip-off, security teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

As the search began, the Naxalites opened fire on the personnel. The forces retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire. After the guns fell silent, the bodies of two uniformed Maoists were recovered from the encounter site.