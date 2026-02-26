Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bijapur; Security Forces Recover Weapons, Explosives
The gunfight began during an anti-Naxal operation after Maoists opened fire. Several others escaped into the dense forest, and search operations are still underway.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
By Santosh Tiwari
Bijapur: At least two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces on Thursday morning in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police officials said. The gunfight took place in a forested area along the Indravati River when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.
According to officials, the forces had received specific information about the presence and movement of Maoists in the region. Acting on the tip-off, security teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.
As the search began, the Naxalites opened fire on the personnel. The forces retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire. After the guns fell silent, the bodies of two uniformed Maoists were recovered from the encounter site.
Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said that weapons and explosives were seized from the spot. The recovered items include a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), an INSAS rifle, a 12-bore rifle, and a large quantity of ammunition and explosives. Officials suspect that the Maoists had gathered in the area to carry out a major attack.
Several other Maoists are believed to have escaped by taking advantage of the dense forest. A search operation is still underway in the area. Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattalingam said, "Detailed information would be shared once the personnel safely return to camp."
Security forces had earlier demolished a Maoist memorial in Atepal-Indrinar village under the Mirtur police station limits. In recent operations, forces also destroyed four illegal Naxal memorials and recovered multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in different parts of the district.
With the latest action, at least 25 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh this year. Last year, 285 Maoists were killed in the state. The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism from the country.
Also Read