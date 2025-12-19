Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter
With the latest action, 285 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST
Bijapur: Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have killed a Naxalite, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, in an encounter between security personnel and the ultras in Bijapur district on Friday.
The gunfight broke out this morning in the dense forest area of the Indravati region under the Bhairamgarh police station when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search operation following a tipoff about the presence of Naxal cadres in the area, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Govarna said.
Following the intermittent exchange of fire, the body of a Naxalite, along with one .303 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, and explosive materials, was recovered from the encounter site, he said.
He identified the killed as Fagnu Madvi (35), who was active as a member of the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Govarna said that two scanner sets, a radio, a medical kit, cordex wire, a Maoist bag, pamphlets and other items were also seized from the spot.
Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav says, " yesterday evening, in the bhairamgarh sector, security forces were deployed for an operation. the encounter continued from 6 am today. during the search that followed, the body of a maoists was recovered and… pic.twitter.com/SsvN312Ed3— IANS (@ians_india) December 19, 2025
Weapons and other materials recovered
- .303 Rifle, 01 Magazine, 03 Rounds
- 9mm pistol, 01 magazine, 09 rounds
- Scanner set 02 nos.
- Radio, medical kit, Kardex wire
- Maoist backpack, pistol pouch, Maoist pamphlet
The latest encounter comes a day after three Naxalites, including a female Maoist, were killed during an encounter in the Gollapalli area of Sukma district. The two male Naxalites were ACM-rank Maoists carrying a bounty on their heads.
With the latest action, 285 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.
Of them, 256 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, while 27 others were gunned down in the Gariaband district, which falls in the Raipur division. Two Naxalites were killed in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in the Durg division.
Appeal by Bastar IG
Bastar Range Inspector General (IG) Sundarraj P. stated that the entire structure of the Maoist organisation had been dismantled due to the effective action taken by security forces in 2025.
“Any attempts by them to spread violence or terror are now ineffective. He appealed to all active Maoists to abandon violence and take advantage of the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy,” he said. (With inputs from agencies)
Also Read