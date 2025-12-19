ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

Bijapur: Chhattisgarh Police claimed to have killed a Naxalite, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, in an encounter between security personnel and the ultras in Bijapur district on Friday.

The gunfight broke out this morning in the dense forest area of the Indravati region under the Bhairamgarh police station when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search operation following a tipoff about the presence of Naxal cadres in the area, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Govarna said.

Following the intermittent exchange of fire, the body of a Naxalite, along with one .303 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, and explosive materials, was recovered from the encounter site, he said.

He identified the killed as Fagnu Madvi (35), who was active as a member of the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Govarna said that two scanner sets, a radio, a medical kit, cordex wire, a Maoist bag, pamphlets and other items were also seized from the spot.