Naxalite Rehabilitation Policy 2025: Surrendered Maoists In Chhattisgarh Get Skill Training, Jobs
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said a total of over 2,200 Naxalites have surrendered in Bastar since 2024.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Several surrendered Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-infested Bastar district are bidding adieu to arms and returning to the mainstream. “I used to work for the Naxalite organisation, indulging in gun violence. Now, I have left Naxalism and am pursuing various courses, including hotel management, at the Livelihood College in Jagdalpur under the new Naxalite Rehabilitation Policy 2025,” Asharam Kunjam, who was active in the Naxalite organisation for years, said.
In October 2025, he surrendered and decided to join the mainstream. Now, he talks about self-respect and employment. Authorities said this change is due to the government's campaign to improve the lives of surrendered Naxalites.
Employment training for surrendered Naxalites
Bastar IG Sundarraj P said a total of 30 surrendered Naxalites are being trained at the Livelihood College in Jagdalpur. “They are being provided with skill development courses under the new Naxalite rehabilitation policy. After completing the training, surrendered Naxalites will be able to join the mainstream of society,” Sundarraj said.
Under the new Naxalite Rehabilitation Policy, surrendered Naxalites in Jagdalpur are receiving various training. They are being offered hotel management courses, mobile repair training, farming skills and other business management skills, enabling them to create a unique identity for themselves in society.
“After surrendering, they are being provided hotel management training. Thanks to this training, I will be able to set up my own business or find employment in the village,” Arjun Korsa, another surrendered Maoist, sad.
Opportunity to learn new skills
Surrendered Naxalites have praised the government's initiative, saying it is bringing about a visible change in their lives. Surrendered Naxalite Bechem Korsa said that after surrendering, they are receiving training in technical work. In addition, they are also being trained in hotel management.
Korsa further explained that different trainers come and teach them lessons in welding and other skills. "I was the CNM president of the Naxalite organisation. Now, after surrendering, I am learning technical knowledge. I am trying to improve my life. I have left a life of fear and am now living fearlessly. This is a great blessing for us,” he added.
“Thirty surrendered Maoists are being trained at the Livelihood College in Jagdalpur. Once they are trained, efforts will be made to assign them jobs in restaurants or other hotels as per their wishes,” Sundarraj added.
Yoga training
Bastar IG also sad that surrendered Naxalites are also being taught yoga. They are being trained by the Art of Living organisation. According to him, yoga will help them maintain peace of mind. Similar rehabilitation centres are also being operated in other districts of Bastar.
2,200 Maoists surrender since 2024
A total of over 2,200 Naxalites have surrendered in Bastar since 2024. Training is being provided to surrendered Maoists in several districts of the Bastar division under the new Naxalite and rehabilitation policy.
On November 17, Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai inaugurated Pandum Cafe in Jagdalpur. This cafe has provided employment to 12 Naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites. Located in the Police Line Camp in Jagdalpur, the cafe is currently staffed by individuals who once worked for the Naxalite organisation.
CM Sai described the opening of Pandum Cafe as a positive development for Bastar. He said that the surrendered Naxalites working there have been trained in hotel management. “With the support of the district administration and police, they have been trained in guest service, cafe management, customer service, hygiene standards, food safety, and entrepreneurial skills,” Sai added.
What is the new Naxalite and Rehabilitation Policy?
The Chhattisgarh government announced the Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 in March 2025. This policy includes schemes like the Niyada Nella Nar Yojana (Your Good Village) and the Poona Margem (Revival through Rehabilitation). These policies provide for various development projects in Naxal-affected areas.
Under the Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, surrendering Naxalites are being provided with land, housing, and various amenities. Naxalites who surrender with their weapons are also given a sum of up to Rs five lakh. If family members encourage the surrender of a Naxalite, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 is provided to that family member.
Furthermore, if all Naxalites in an area surrender at the Panchayat and village levels, that area will be declared Naxal-free. Development projects worth Rs four crore will be approved for that area.
In addition to financial assistance to surrendered Naxalites, provision for vocational training has also been included for the Naxalites under the Rehabilitation Policy 2025. Under this policy, surrendered Naxalites are provided with training as well as monthly assistance of Rs 10,000.
