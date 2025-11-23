ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Rehabilitation Policy 2025: Surrendered Maoists In Chhattisgarh Get Skill Training, Jobs

Jagdalpur: Several surrendered Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-infested Bastar district are bidding adieu to arms and returning to the mainstream. “I used to work for the Naxalite organisation, indulging in gun violence. Now, I have left Naxalism and am pursuing various courses, including hotel management, at the Livelihood College in Jagdalpur under the new Naxalite Rehabilitation Policy 2025,” Asharam Kunjam, who was active in the Naxalite organisation for years, said.

In October 2025, he surrendered and decided to join the mainstream. Now, he talks about self-respect and employment. Authorities said this change is due to the government's campaign to improve the lives of surrendered Naxalites.

Employment training for surrendered Naxalites

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said a total of 30 surrendered Naxalites are being trained at the Livelihood College in Jagdalpur. “They are being provided with skill development courses under the new Naxalite rehabilitation policy. After completing the training, surrendered Naxalites will be able to join the mainstream of society,” Sundarraj said.

Under the new Naxalite Rehabilitation Policy, surrendered Naxalites in Jagdalpur are receiving various training. They are being offered hotel management courses, mobile repair training, farming skills and other business management skills, enabling them to create a unique identity for themselves in society.

“After surrendering, they are being provided hotel management training. Thanks to this training, I will be able to set up my own business or find employment in the village,” Arjun Korsa, another surrendered Maoist, sad.

Opportunity to learn new skills

Surrendered Naxalites have praised the government's initiative, saying it is bringing about a visible change in their lives. Surrendered Naxalite Bechem Korsa said that after surrendering, they are receiving training in technical work. In addition, they are also being trained in hotel management.

Korsa further explained that different trainers come and teach them lessons in welding and other skills. "I was the CNM president of the Naxalite organisation. Now, after surrendering, I am learning technical knowledge. I am trying to improve my life. I have left a life of fear and am now living fearlessly. This is a great blessing for us,” he added.

“Thirty surrendered Maoists are being trained at the Livelihood College in Jagdalpur. Once they are trained, efforts will be made to assign them jobs in restaurants or other hotels as per their wishes,” Sundarraj added.

