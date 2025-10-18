ETV Bharat / state

Naxalite Pilsay Kashyap, With Rs 1 Lakh Reward, Surrenders In Kondagaon

Officials said Kashyap decided to surrender due to intensified anti-Naxal operations, internal rifts within the Maoist ranks, the surrender of senior cadres, and his growing desire for a secure family life.

Kondagaon: A notorious Naxalite, Pilsay Kashyap, who was active in the eastern Bastar region, has surrendered before the police in Kondagaon. Kashyap, a member of the Maoist outfit’s Agriculture Department, Amdai Local Organization Squad (LOS), carried a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head. He laid down arms before Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Kumar.

Under the Chhattisgarh government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy–2025, he will receive an immediate incentive of ₹50,000, along with access to other rehabilitation benefits being processed by higher authorities.

Record of Serious Crimes

According to DSP (Naxal Operations) Satish Bhargava, Kashyap was involved in several major offences, including the arson attack on a Reliance Jio tower in Dudmi village, Narayanpur district, in 2024, and the killing of two ITBP jawans followed by the looting of their weapons in Kademeta in 2021.

Renewed Trust In Governance

Police officials said the latest surrender reflects growing public confidence in the state’s governance and development initiatives. The government’s revised surrender policy, expansion of development and civic action programs, and consistent community outreach by security forces have encouraged many Maoists to return to the mainstream.

Authorities credited the success of the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign to the coordinated efforts of Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P., DIG (North Bastar) Amit Tukaram Kamble, SP (Kondagaon) Y. Akshay Kumar, Commandant (188th Battalion, CRPF) Bhavesh Choudhary, ASP (Operations) Rupesh Kumar Dande, and DSP (Operations) Satish Bhargava.