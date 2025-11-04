Naxalite 'Ordnance Factory' Busted In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 17 Rifles And Explosives Seized
In a joint operation carried out by Sukma Police and DRG personnel, 17 rifles, explosives and equipment used for manufacturing arms were recovered.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
Sukma: In a major success in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, security forces on Tuesday destroyed a Naxalite 'ordnance factory' engaged in manufacturing weapons and explosives.
A joint team of the district police and the District Reserve Group (DRG) located and destroyed the factory in the dense forests of the Gomguda area. A total of 17 rifles and a large quantity of weapon manufacturing equipment, machinery and explosives were recovered, a senior police official said.
Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said, "The factory was set up by the Maoist PLGA Battalion no.1. Weapons, lathe machines and weapon manufacturing equipment were seized. This dump was discovered during a search operation. Operations against Naxalites are underway and the DRG and CRPF personnel are conducting joint operations across Sukma."
According to Manish Ratre, SDOP (Naxal), this is a major success for the security forces. "We received information that Naxalites were manufacturing weapons on a large scale in the interior forests of the Gomguda area. The operation was launched on the evening of November 3 and was successful. There was no encounter with the Naxalites, but 17 of their weapons were recovered. We have appealed to the Naxalites to surrender their weapons and join the mainstream," Ratre said.
Among the weapons that were seized included one BGL rocket launcher, six 12-bore rifles, three single-shot rifles, one country-made pistol, one 12-bore rifle barrel, two single-shot barrels and three BGL barrels.
An officer of Sukma Police said that tools used in weapon manufacturing, including drill machines, welding hand shields, electrical wires, iron pipes, hammers, grinder plates, and girmits, were also seized from the Maoist 'ordnance factory'.
Police stated the Naxalites were operating the factory to manufacture weapons and explosives to target security forces. Repairing of weapons was also done at the factory along with manufacturing new ones.
According to Sukma Police, in the last one year, 545 Naxalites have surrendered their weapons and returned to the mainstream, 454 have been arrested and 64 killed. The SP said that the objective of the anti-Naxal operation is not only to eliminate Naxalism but to establish lasting peace and development in the region. "Any Maoist who wishes to give up arms and return to mainstream society is fully guaranteed a dignified life under the government's new 'Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender/ Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025'."
Police have appealed to all Naxalites to abandon the path of violence and join the 'Poona Margham - Rehabilitation to Regeneration' campaign. Under which, surrendered Naxalites are provided security, employment, financial assistance and educational opportunities for their children.
