Naxalite 'Ordnance Factory' Busted In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, 17 Rifles And Explosives Seized

Sukma: In a major success in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, security forces on Tuesday destroyed a Naxalite 'ordnance factory' engaged in manufacturing weapons and explosives.

A joint team of the district police and the District Reserve Group (DRG) located and destroyed the factory in the dense forests of the Gomguda area. A total of 17 rifles and a large quantity of weapon manufacturing equipment, machinery and explosives were recovered, a senior police official said.

Security forces recovered equipment and explosives used for weapon manufacturing (ETV Bharat)

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said, "The factory was set up by the Maoist PLGA Battalion no.1. Weapons, lathe machines and weapon manufacturing equipment were seized. This dump was discovered during a search operation. Operations against Naxalites are underway and the DRG and CRPF personnel are conducting joint operations across Sukma."

According to Manish Ratre, SDOP (Naxal), this is a major success for the security forces. "We received information that Naxalites were manufacturing weapons on a large scale in the interior forests of the Gomguda area. The operation was launched on the evening of November 3 and was successful. There was no encounter with the Naxalites, but 17 of their weapons were recovered. We have appealed to the Naxalites to surrender their weapons and join the mainstream," Ratre said.