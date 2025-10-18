Naxalite Area Committee In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband Issues Letter Willing To Surrender
Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha welcomed the decision and said the letter's authenticity is being investigated. He asked Maoist cadres to contact the police without hesitation.
Gariaband: A day after the biggest number of Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh, the Udanti area committee of the left-wing extremist organisation in Gariaband district has issued a letter on Saturday, expressing willingness to lay down arms.
Confirming the same, Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha welcomed the decision and said the authenticity of the letter is being investigated. "I welcome the decision of Naxalites to shun the violent path and join the mainstream. This is a positive initiative. The police have been continuously appealing, through the media, to many Naxalites active in the area to surrender and return to mainstream society."
According to Rakhecha, Garidaband has witnessed surrenders by Maoists before, and the latest development is a good sign for the area. "I appeal to Naxalites active in the Gobra, Sitanadi, and Sakti-Sarangarh-Raigarh areas to surrender as soon as possible. They can contact us directly without hesitation, and the police will bear full responsibility for those Naxalites who surrender first."
Major Naxalite Surrenders
- October 17: About 210 Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 9.18 crore surrendered in Bastar, and 153 weapons were seized.
- October 15: About 27 Naxalites surrendered in Sukma, 16 of whom had a reward of Rs 50 lakh each.
- October 8: About 16 Maoists, including 10 with a reward of Rs 70 lakh each, surrendered in Narayanpur.
- September 24: About 71 Naxalites surrendered in Dantewada, of whom 21 women had a reward of Rs 64 lakh each.
- August 20: Eight Maoists, including two women, with a reward of Rs 30 lakh each, surrendered in Narayanpur.
- July 12: About 23 senior Maoists, including nine women, surrendered in Sukma. They had carried a reward of Rs 1.18 crore.
- July 11: About 22 Naxalites surrendered in Abujhmarh.
- June 6: Seven CPI-Maoist cadres surrendered in Dantewada, including two carrying bounties.
- June 2: About 16 CPI-Maoist cadres carrying a collective bounty of Rs 25 lakh surrendered in Sukma.
- April 18: About 22 Naxalites, including nine women carrying a bounty of Rs 45 lakh, surrendered in Sukma.
- January 29: About 29 Naxalites, including seven women, surrendered in Narayanpur's Kutul.
- May 52024: About 35 Maoists surrendered in Dantewada, with bounties on three.
