Naxalite Area Committee In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband Issues Letter Willing To Surrender

Gariaband: A day after the biggest number of Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh, the Udanti area committee of the left-wing extremist organisation in Gariaband district has issued a letter on Saturday, expressing willingness to lay down arms.

Confirming the same, Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha welcomed the decision and said the authenticity of the letter is being investigated. "I welcome the decision of Naxalites to shun the violent path and join the mainstream. This is a positive initiative. The police have been continuously appealing, through the media, to many Naxalites active in the area to surrender and return to mainstream society."