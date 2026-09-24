ETV Bharat / state

Naxalism Virtually Eradicated From Jharkhand, 99.9 Percent Looted Weapons Recovered By Security Forces, Says Top Cop

Ranchi: Naxalism has been nearly eradicated in Jharkhand with 99.9 percent of the weapons looted by Naxalites from security forces already recovered, a top police officer has said.

Narendra Kumar Singh, IG (Operations) of the Jharkhand Police, stated that Naxalism has been virtually eradicated from the state, and the seizure of their weapons has been a major factor in weakening the Naxals. While Naxals had frequently looted weapons from police and central forces in the past, 99.9% of those looted weapons have now been recovered; the police have successfully reclaimed their arms from the Naxals, Singh said. These weapons were recovered following the surrender, encounters, and arrests of Naxalites, he added.

According to police data, 682 weapons were recovered from Naxals in Jharkhand between 2005 and August 2026. The recovered arsenal includes 93 AK-47s, 10 LMGs, 111 INSAS rifles, 123 SLRs, 247 .303 rifles, and 28 carbines. Additionally, 70 other weapons were also seized.

AK 47 rifles recovered by security forces in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

During the most challenging phase of Naxalism in Jharkhand (2000–2004), police records show zero weapon recoveries from Naxals. Subsequently, security forces altered their strategy and intensified their operations. Three weapons were recovered for the first time in 2005, data show. Following this, the rate of recovery increased; 43 weapons were seized in both 2007 and 2008. The figure reached 45 in 2018, while a record 59 weapons were recovered in the single year of 2022 as per official data.

AK-47

Renowned for its rapid-fire capability, the AK-47 has long been a weapon of choice for armed organizations worldwide. In Jharkhand, 93 AK-47s were recovered between 2005 and August 2026. Notably, 15 AK-47s were recovered in the year 2026 alone (up to August).