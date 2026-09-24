Naxalism Virtually Eradicated From Jharkhand, 99.9 Percent Looted Weapons Recovered By Security Forces, Says Top Cop
Police data reveal that 682 weapons were recovered from Naxals in Jharkhand between 2005 and August 2026, reports Prashant Kumar.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Ranchi: Naxalism has been nearly eradicated in Jharkhand with 99.9 percent of the weapons looted by Naxalites from security forces already recovered, a top police officer has said.
Narendra Kumar Singh, IG (Operations) of the Jharkhand Police, stated that Naxalism has been virtually eradicated from the state, and the seizure of their weapons has been a major factor in weakening the Naxals. While Naxals had frequently looted weapons from police and central forces in the past, 99.9% of those looted weapons have now been recovered; the police have successfully reclaimed their arms from the Naxals, Singh said. These weapons were recovered following the surrender, encounters, and arrests of Naxalites, he added.
According to police data, 682 weapons were recovered from Naxals in Jharkhand between 2005 and August 2026. The recovered arsenal includes 93 AK-47s, 10 LMGs, 111 INSAS rifles, 123 SLRs, 247 .303 rifles, and 28 carbines. Additionally, 70 other weapons were also seized.
During the most challenging phase of Naxalism in Jharkhand (2000–2004), police records show zero weapon recoveries from Naxals. Subsequently, security forces altered their strategy and intensified their operations. Three weapons were recovered for the first time in 2005, data show. Following this, the rate of recovery increased; 43 weapons were seized in both 2007 and 2008. The figure reached 45 in 2018, while a record 59 weapons were recovered in the single year of 2022 as per official data.
AK-47
Renowned for its rapid-fire capability, the AK-47 has long been a weapon of choice for armed organizations worldwide. In Jharkhand, 93 AK-47s were recovered between 2005 and August 2026. Notably, 15 AK-47s were recovered in the year 2026 alone (up to August).
LMGs
Light Machine Guns (LMGs) are typically used for prolonged, continuous firing and to provide fire support in a given area; thus, the presence of an LMG significantly boosts the firepower of a militant squad. Over the past 20 years, 10 LMGs have been recovered in Jharkhand. One LMG was recovered between the start of the year and August 2026.
INSAS – A Key Weapon Used By Security Forces
The INSAS rifle has long been in service with Indian security forces. According to data, 111 INSAS rifles have been recovered in Jharkhand—a significant figure, second only to the AK-47 on the list. Seventeen INSAS rifles were recovered up to August 2026 as per data.
SLR – An Older But Effective Service Rifle
The SLR has long been a primary rifle for Indian security forces. Due to its lethal capability and robust design, it has also been a significant weapon for Naxal squads. A total of 123 SLRs have been recovered in Jharkhand.
Carbine – Lightweight And Useful For Close-Quarters Combat
Carbines are generally more compact than rifles and are considered suitable for close-range engagements. Twenty-eight carbines have been recovered in Jharkhand since 2005.
.303 Rifle – Most Recovered Weapon
In terms of sheer numbers, the .303 rifle tops the list of recovered weapons. Between 2005 and August 2026, 247 .303 rifles were recovered—the highest count for any single weapon type on the list.
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