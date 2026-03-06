Naxalism To Be Eradicated From The Country By March 31, Assures Union Home Minister
Shah said CISF has played a crucial role in the Central Govt's resolve to eradicate the Maoist menace.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Cuttack: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the security forces will fulfil the resolve of eradicating Naxalism from the country by March 31.
Speaking at the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force in Odisha's Cuttack, Shah highlighted CISF's crucial role in eliminating Naxalism. "PM Modi's government is determined to free the country from Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and the CISF has played a crucial role in that effort. Whether in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, the CISF has played a crucial role in eliminating Naxalism. I assure you that by March 31, the country will be free from Naxalism. Our security forces will completely defeat those who dream of a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati and establish their dominance," he said.
Hailing CISF personnel's valour and self-sacrifice, Shah expressed his gratitude for their service. "In 56 years, CISF has not only fulfilled its original purpose but has also transformed itself by facing all kinds of challenges. Valour and sacrifice are the hallmarks of India's glorious history. By combining these qualities with dedication and armed with modern weaponry, CISF has demonstrated the courage to face all kinds of challenges. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the personnel of the Force," he said.
कटक (ओडिशा) में CISF के 57वें स्थापना दिवस समारोह में बल के अमर शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर नमन किया। वीरों का त्याग, समर्पण और बलिदान हर युवा को राष्ट्रप्रथम को सर्वोच्च ध्येय बनाने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।@CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/ap9DGGcI0A— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 6, 2026
Earlier, the Union Home Minister was received by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Bhubhaneswar Airport as he arrived in the state to attend various public programmes.. Shah also performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) located alongside the campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Bhubaneswar.
