Naxalism To Be Eradicated From The Country By March 31, Assures Union Home Minister

Cuttack: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the security forces will fulfil the resolve of eradicating Naxalism from the country by March 31.



Speaking at the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force in Odisha's Cuttack, Shah highlighted CISF's crucial role in eliminating Naxalism. "PM Modi's government is determined to free the country from Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and the CISF has played a crucial role in that effort. Whether in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, the CISF has played a crucial role in eliminating Naxalism. I assure you that by March 31, the country will be free from Naxalism. Our security forces will completely defeat those who dream of a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati and establish their dominance," he said.

