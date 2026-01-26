ETV Bharat / state

Naxalism-Hit Chhattisgarh Village Hoists Tricolour For First Time Since Independence

The situation began to change when a permanent security camp was established in Gogunda with the joint initiative of the CRPF 74th Battalion and the district police. The operation was launched under the leadership of CRPF commandant Himanshu Pandey and Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan. The continuous presence of security forces effectively curbed Naxalite activities. The roads that were once dangerous to take are now used fearlessly by villagers.

For a long time, the Gogunda region was affected by Naxalite activities, impacting the lives of villagers. By sunset, the villages would fall silent under the fear of 'people's courts', extortion, threats, and violence of Naxalites, forcing people to live under constant fear. Schools were often closed, roads were incomplete, and development plans remained on paper. Hoisting the Tricolour and singing the national anthem were considered dangerous, while democracy was limited to books.

Sukma: For the first time since Independence, a Tricolour was hoisted on Republic Day in Gogunda, a village that reeled under the shadow of Naxalism for years in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. When 'Jana Gana Mana', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed through the forests, it symbolised the ultimate victory of democracy over decades of fear, silence and violence.

The morning of the 77th Republic Day was historic for Gogunda, with the maiden hoisting of the Tricolour and the singing of the 'Jana Gana Mana'. The moment turned many elderly people emotional, never having imagined that they would hear the national anthem in the open during their lifetime. Children were seen smiling under the Tricolour, while pride and relief were clearly visible on the faces of the women. This was not just an event, but a symbol of freedom from fear.

The role of the CRPF and the district police was not limited to just providing security alone. Medical camps were set up, interactions were held with children in schools and books were distributed. The problems faced by villagers were listened to, and efforts were made to address them, as Pandey and Chavan believe that lasting peace comes not from guns, but from trust.

The hoisting of Tricolor sent the message that no matter how much democracy is suppressed, it will always emerge stronger. Gogunda is no longer associated with Naxalism, but for the glory of the Tricolour and the strength of the Constitution.

Governor Ramesh Deka said Chhattisgarh has suffered from Maoist violence for years, but the situation has improved due to a well-planned strategym due to which many Naxalites have abandoned violence and pledged their faith in the Constitution. Events like the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum are giving national recognition to the region's culture and talent, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, a well-planned strategy is being implemented. "Many Naxalites are now laying down their arms and adopting the path of the Constitution. Those who surrender are being provided with rehabilitation, housing, and employment. Maoism is like a cancer, and the only solution is to eradicate it. Bastar is gradually becoming free from fear, and tourism is returning to the region," he added.