ETV Bharat / state

Naxalism Eradicated, Ex-Maoists Joining Mainstream: President Murmu At Chhattisgarh's Nuakhai Festival

Raipur: President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that Naxalism has been eradicated, and former Maoists are now integrating into the mainstream of society and contributing to its development. She was speaking at Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival.

She attended the ‘Seva Samman Parv’ (Service Honour Festival) and ‘Yuva Prabodhan’ (Youth Enlightenment) event, organised at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium. Amid chants of ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari ki Jai’ (Hail Mother Chhattisgarh), which resonated throughout the venue, President Murmu described the Nuakhai festival as a symbol of agricultural tradition, gratitude towards nature, and social unity.

President Murmu described the Nuakhai festival as a symbol of agricultural tradition, gratitude towards nature, and social unity. (ETV Bharat)

She urged the youth to keep learning, face challenges, and link their personal success to the progress of society. "Through the joint operations of the central and state governments, Naxalism has now been eradicated. Where there was once the darkness of terror, the light of development now shines. This transformation has given a new dimension and direction to the development of Chhattisgarh," President Murmu said.

In her address, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her immense pleasure in attending the Nuakhai gathering. She remarked that this event is not merely a cultural function or a festival, but a celebration of traditions, mutual harmony, and social unity.

“Such events provide an opportunity for people to stay connected to their roots, take pride in their cultural heritage, and pass on life values ​​to future generations. Nuakhai is a festival that celebrates our agricultural traditions, expresses gratitude toward nature, and strengthens the sense of community,” she added.

She noted that the essence of this festival lies in honouring the 'deity of food' (Annadevta) upon the arrival of the new harvest, and sharing joy with family and society. It is also an occasion to acknowledge the contributions of agriculture and our farmers.

Reflecting on the importance of agricultural traditions and farmers, the President stated that food is not merely a means to satisfy hunger but a symbol of the hard work of farmers, the fertility of the earth, and a precious gift from nature.