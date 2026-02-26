ETV Bharat / state

Naxalism Being Crushed In Bastar To Facilitate Agriculture, Not To Favour Industrialists: Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday rejected allegations that Naxalism was being eliminated in the state's Bastar region to pave the way for industrialists, terming it a "misleading propaganda."

Instead, he stressed that the government's focus is on agriculture, irrigation, tourism, and local employment. "There is no truth in the statement that Naxalism is being eradicated there to settle industrialists. I want to tell the people of the state and Bastar that this is completely misleading propaganda," Sai said.

According to him, the government's objective is to promote agriculture in Bastar, expand irrigation facilities and generate employment through value addition to forest produce. He added encouraging tourism by leveraging the region's dense forests and waterfalls, and promoting home-stay initiatives are also key priorities.

'Naxalism nearing end'

Referring to the March 31, 2026, deadline to eradicate Naxalism, Sai said the insurgency remained a major obstacle to development. Still, due to the strong will and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it is now on the verge of elimination.

During his reply, Sai paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of security personnel involved in the battle against Maoists.

Emphasising that development is now reaching villages through the 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana', he claimed that even the mother of Hidma, a Central Committee member of the Maoists (who was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh last year), is availing treatment at a hospital opened by the government.

Targeting the previous Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel, Sai alleged that corruption during its five-year tenure had "hollowed out" the state.

He said scams related to coal, liquor, the Mahadev betting app and District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds had surfaced, adding that funds lost to corruption earlier are now being deposited in the exchequer and used for running welfare schemes.