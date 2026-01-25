Two Naxal Weapon Dumps Busted In Chhattisgarh, Huge Cache Of Arms, Explosives Seized
An operation was launched in Palaguda forests along the Sukma-Bijapur border based on information about Naxalites planning a major attack here, police said.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Sukma: Amid intensified anti-Naxal operations ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, security forces have achieved a major success against left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and explosives from two locations in the dense forests of Palaguda, police said on Sunday.
Police said, the 150th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), during a raid in Palaguda forests, destroyed two Naxalite dumps and recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.
"The CRPF's 150th battalion has destroyed two Naxalite dumps in the Palaguda forest area and recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives. The operation has foiled a major Naxalite conspiracy, and search operations are continuing in the area," said Kiran Chavan, SP, Sukma.
According to the police, the operation was launched based on intelligence information about Naxalites planning a major attack and preparing dumps in the Palaguda forest area along the Sukma-Bijapur border to target security forces. A special CRPF team systematically cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Despite the dense forests, rugged hills, and difficult geographical conditions, the CRPF personnel carried out the operation with courage and skill.
During the search, security forces discovered two separate Naxalite dumps and safely neutralised those. Preliminary investigations suggest these dumps were intended to be used for attacks on security forces, road blockades, and disrupting development work, police said.
Following this, security has been further tightened in the area and search operations are continuing throughout the region in view of potential Naxalite activities. Additional forces have also been placed on high alert to immediately counter any Naxalite activity. According to security officials, recovery of the Naxal dump has dealt a major blow to the network and thwarted their plans. Local administration and security agencies have described this operation as a significant step in the anti-Naxalite campaign. The ongoing operations indicate that the crackdown on Naxalite activities is intensifying and the vigilant efforts of security forces are further strengthening the path to peace and development in the region.
