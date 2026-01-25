ETV Bharat / state

Two Naxal Weapon Dumps Busted In Chhattisgarh, Huge Cache Of Arms, Explosives Seized

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Sukma: Amid intensified anti-Naxal operations ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, security forces have achieved a major success against left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and explosives from two locations in the dense forests of Palaguda, police said on Sunday. Police said, the 150th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), during a raid in Palaguda forests, destroyed two Naxalite dumps and recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. "The CRPF's 150th battalion has destroyed two Naxalite dumps in the Palaguda forest area and recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives. The operation has foiled a major Naxalite conspiracy, and search operations are continuing in the area," said Kiran Chavan, SP, Sukma.