Two Naxal Suppliers Held In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday arrested two Naxal suppliers from Errabor in Sukma.

A large quantity of explosives were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Karam Chandra (38) and Sodi Anka (40), residents of Maraiguda and Patelpura villages respectively under Errabor police station. Police said several people had been supplying explosives to the Naxalites. Acting on a tip-off, a police team under SI Balram Baghel launched an operation in Maraiguda and Patelpura villages.

During the operation, police apprehended the accused and recovered several explosives including four gelatin rods, six detonators, six metres of cordex wire, a firecrackers, three wooden spikes and 100 grams of gunpowder from them.

Sukma police informed the media that the two accused had been supplying explosives to Naxalites for a long time. "Their arrest has helped the police break the Naxalite supply chain," said a police officer.