Two Naxal Suppliers Held In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Police said huge amount of explosives were recovered from the accused who were apprehended from Maraiguda and Patelpura villages.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 9:36 PM IST
Sukma: Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday arrested two Naxal suppliers from Errabor in Sukma.
A large quantity of explosives were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Karam Chandra (38) and Sodi Anka (40), residents of Maraiguda and Patelpura villages respectively under Errabor police station. Police said several people had been supplying explosives to the Naxalites. Acting on a tip-off, a police team under SI Balram Baghel launched an operation in Maraiguda and Patelpura villages.
During the operation, police apprehended the accused and recovered several explosives including four gelatin rods, six detonators, six metres of cordex wire, a firecrackers, three wooden spikes and 100 grams of gunpowder from them.
Sukma police informed the media that the two accused had been supplying explosives to Naxalites for a long time. "Their arrest has helped the police break the Naxalite supply chain," said a police officer.
He said a case has been registered against them under the Explosives Act. Both accused were subsequently produced in court which remanded them to judicial custody.
On October 29, as many as 51 Naxalites, 20 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 66 lakh, surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
The cadres, including nine women, have returned to the mainstream, citing that they were impressed by the state government's rehabilitation policy and development initiatives, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said. Their decision to quit the path of violence marks another significant step in the state government's ongoing mission to eradicate Naxalism through peace, dialogue and development, e said.
