ETV Bharat / state

Maoist Plot Foiled In Chhattisgarh's Kanker; Two Tiffin Bombs And 40 Detonators Recovered

Kanker: Security forces involved in search operations in Bastar and other Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh achieved success during this operation, recovering a large cache of explosives and incriminating materials in the Bande police station area.

The Kanker SP Nikhil Rakhecha, who hailed this as a major success of the troops, said security force personnel conducted a search operation in the Bande police station area on August 25 and foiled a subversive plot of Maoists in the area.

“A substantial cache of explosives was recovered from the forest near Kanhargaon. Items seized included 40 detonators, two steel tiffin bombs filled with gunpowder, and other Naxal-related materials. The security team neutralised the recovered explosives,” Rakhecha informed.