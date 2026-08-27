Maoist Plot Foiled In Chhattisgarh's Kanker; Two Tiffin Bombs And 40 Detonators Recovered
Security force personnel conducted a search operation in Bande police station area on August 25 and foiled a subversive plot of Maoists in the area.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 2:34 AM IST
Kanker: Security forces involved in search operations in Bastar and other Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh achieved success during this operation, recovering a large cache of explosives and incriminating materials in the Bande police station area.
The Kanker SP Nikhil Rakhecha, who hailed this as a major success of the troops, said security force personnel conducted a search operation in the Bande police station area on August 25 and foiled a subversive plot of Maoists in the area.
“A substantial cache of explosives was recovered from the forest near Kanhargaon. Items seized included 40 detonators, two steel tiffin bombs filled with gunpowder, and other Naxal-related materials. The security team neutralised the recovered explosives,” Rakhecha informed.
According to him, the joint team comprised the District Force, BSF, and the BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad), which conducted a search campaign in the Kanhargaon forest. He said the Maoists hid 40 detonators and two tiffin bombs—one weighing 10 kg and the other 5 kg.
Rakhecha further stated that anti-Naxal operations will see more momentum in the coming days. According to him, the security forces will continue their search campaigns in the forest areas of Kanker in the coming days as well.
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