'Naxal' Pamphlets Issued To Regain Encroached Land Demarcated For School Construction In Chhattisgarh; Two Held
Police said that the duo dropped the threatening pamphlets addressed to the Panchayat members warning of dire consequences if the school was constructed.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Bijapur: A man illegally occupying government land demarcated by authorities for school construction allegedly issued threatening posters to the local Panchayat members in the name of Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, police said. Police have arrested the prime accused along with his accomplice in the case.
It is understood that on October 7, suspected Maoist pamphlets were found lying by the roadside at Murdanda village, within the Awapalli police station limits. The pamphlets warned against the construction of a school and threatened consequences if the school building was built.
The pamphlets were addressed to the Sarpanch of Murdanda village. The Sarpanch handed over the intimidating pamphlets to the Bijapur police, prompting an investigation.
ASP Aman Kumar Jha stated that on directions by Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta, a team of police inspected the scene and surrounding areas.
According to the ASP, subsequent investigation revealed that one Sandeep Madkam, a resident of Murdanda-Bayeguda village, had been in illegal possession of the land designated for the school building for approximately five years. In June 2026, the Tehsildar demarcated the land, removed the encroachment, and initiated the process for the school building's construction.
Attempt to intimidate using Maoist pamphlets
The ASP further said that to regain possession of the school land, Madkam—along with his associate Nagesh Bodke—conspired to intimidate the Sarpanch, the Deputy Sarpanch, and villagers, and to create an atmosphere of fear in the area by using the Maoist label as a cover.
The duo, as per police, prepared threatening pamphlets and dropped them on the road leading from Murdanda to Kamarguda.
ASP Jha said that based on interrogation and gathered evidence, the police arrested Sandeep Madkam and Nagesh Bodke. Legal action has been taken against both individuals under the relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the Chhattisgarh Public Safety Act, he said.
“Further investigation into the matter is underway. Bijapur residents are urged to disregard any Maoist pamphlets or rumors and to immediately inform the police”.
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