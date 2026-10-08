ETV Bharat / state

'Naxal' Pamphlets Issued To Regain Encroached Land Demarcated For School Construction In Chhattisgarh; Two Held

Two held for issuing 'Naxal' pamphlets to sabotage school construction in Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Bijapur: A man illegally occupying government land demarcated by authorities for school construction allegedly issued threatening posters to the local Panchayat members in the name of Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, police said. Police have arrested the prime accused along with his accomplice in the case.

It is understood that on October 7, suspected Maoist pamphlets were found lying by the roadside at Murdanda village, within the Awapalli police station limits. The pamphlets warned against the construction of a school and threatened consequences if the school building was built.

The pamphlets were addressed to the Sarpanch of Murdanda village. The Sarpanch handed over the intimidating pamphlets to the Bijapur police, prompting an investigation. ASP Aman Kumar Jha stated that on directions by Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta, a team of police inspected the scene and surrounding areas. According to the ASP, subsequent investigation revealed that one Sandeep Madkam, a resident of Murdanda-Bayeguda village, had been in illegal possession of the land designated for the school building for approximately five years. In June 2026, the Tehsildar demarcated the land, removed the encroachment, and initiated the process for the school building's construction.